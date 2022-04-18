News

Eddie Howe perfectly sums up Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Reflecting on Bruno and this massive win

Eddie Howe was a very happy man when the final whistle went at St James Park on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United making it five home wins in a row with a hard fought 2-1 win over Leicester.

Most importantly, it opened up a twelve points gap on the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe happy to admit that on the day his team had to accept a role as defending for much of the game against a team playing some very good football, only 31% possession for Newcastle United across the 90 minutes plus (very important!) added time.

As the NUFC Head Coach points out though, despite Leicester proving the more dominant team in terms of control of the match, it was Newcastle United who had more and better chances. In the entire game, Leicester only managed two efforts on target compared to seven for Newcastle, whilst overall the homes side had sixteen shots in total compared to eight for the visitors.

As for the real class act in the game?

Eddie Howe saying about Bruno Guimaraes, ‘The fans love him and rightly so after today’s performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game.’

A brilliant signing by Howe and most importantly, superb man-management to look after the January signing, resisting the demand from media and many fans to throw him in straight away after signing. However, Eddie Howe instead taking the brave option of giving Bruno the time to adapt, before starting him after a number of brief cameos as a sub.

The net result can be seen in these last two Premier League matches, the first two starts at St James Park for Bruno Guimaraes and against both Wolves and Leicester, the former Lyon midfielder the man of the match.

Eddie Howe reflecting on Newcastle 2 Leicester 1:

“My emotions are very high after that.

“To score so late in the game was a massive, massive lift for everyone.

“I thought Leicester had control of the game but we had the best chances and our defensive resilience in the second-half was excellent.

“We hung in there, made it difficult for them, then got rewarded for that with the counter-attack goal at the end.

“The fans love him (Bruno Guimaraes) and rightly so after today’s performance.

“He was magnificent in every discipline of the game.

“I think the biggest compliment I could give him is that on 95 minutes, when with tired legs for sure, he’s getting used to the Premier League, but he’s managed to get himself into the box to score that header.

“The credit I can give the players today is that we accepted our role.

“That doesn’t mean that we always want to accept our role as the team that didn’t have the ball, but we accepted it and sort of understood at that moment, we couldn’t necessarily change it.

“The danger is when you chase too much, especially as we were slightly tired with the heat and everything, you chase and you leave gaps.

“We didn’t.

“We were compact, we accepted where we were and then knew that with counter-attack transitions we were going to be a huge threat.

“If you look at the stats on the game, we had by far the best chances in the match.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

