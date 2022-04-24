News

Eddie Howe on Unity, Flamboyance, Rotation, Quality, Inner Strength – Living the dream

When people talk about how it couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke, that proverbial bloke in terms of Premier League football, is surely Eddie Howe.

He is truly living the dream.

Taking time out of football after Bournemouth were relegated, Eddie Howe travelled around watching and learning from managers at other clubs, both in England and overseas.

So when he eventually returned to football management in November 2021, he was as prepared as possible for the challenge. Unlike say somebody who had just lay on a sun lounger month after month, or had gone to watch the cricket…

A massive opportunity at Newcastle United had opened up and well, Eddie Howe has absolutely grabbed it with both hands.

The NUFC Head Coach reflecting (see below) on just what a journey it has been, in the aftermath of Newcastle’s biggest win of the season (so far…).

I really enjoy listening to him, reading what he has said, he comes very much from the stock of managers with integrity, such as Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson, who didn’t just look for excuses when things went wrong, or try and take all the glory for themselves when things went right.

Eddie Howe believes in spreading the praise when things go well, whilst when they don’t, he takes responsibility and doesn’t just throw his players under a bus like certain past NUFC managers / head coaches regularly did.

Nobody knows what is around the corner but it will be simply perfect if Eddie Howe and this new ambitious Newcastle United are now able to grow together, who knows where they / we might end up…

Eddie Howe reflecting on making it 10 wins in the last 14 Premier League matches as Newcastle beat Norwich 3-0:

“It was a tight game until we scored the goal and we weren’t particularly happy with how we started, but once we scored we showed a different level in our play.

“We scored some great goals today and I’m really pleased for Joe(linton), 100th appearance and you saw the scenes at the end there.

“Brilliant moments for him, especially knowing the journey he’s had at the club.

“A great day for us.

“We were very keen to extend the good run we are on, to not fall into any lull or falling of standards.

“That is the most pleasing thing of the day, that we have come here and been very professional.

“We gave it our all to win a match and some of the quality of our play, especially after we scored, was of the highest level and we scored some good goals.

“We have been playing under the pressure of trying to stay in the league and we have had a lot of results playing resilient, organised football. Today, for the first time, the shackles came off a bit.

“The confidence on the ball was high and hopefully this is a glimpse of the future.

“There is a very good feeling in the group…a good relationship between staff, players and supporters.

“If you have unity and quality footballers it is a good mix.

“We are enjoying our time together and the challenges as they come.”

Joelinton and Bruno G:

“A joy to work with.

“They have that inner strength.

“Both great people who have become integral to the squad, they are settled in and are very popular.

‘They do have a slight flamboyance with the way they play and I’m delighted with both of them. Long may that continue.”

Up the Premier League we go…(Newcastle were 19th when Eddie Howe took over in November 2021 and are now 9th):

“When you look back and think of some of the days we had early on, such as the Cambridge defeat, the late equaliser that Watford scored…they were difficult moments and we were a long, long way from where we are now.

“So it has taken an incredible effort from players, staff and supporters to lift us into the position that we are in now.

“I can’t thank anyone enough for what they have given me and the team.”

Making four changes, rotating the squad:

“(Newcastle had) Three games in six days and Norwich had a free week, so we couldn’t come here lethargic, tired or mentally fatigued. Not after the week that we had, two tough games (against Leicester and Crystal Palace) where we had long spells without the ball.

“We needed fresh bodies, one or two players had a few niggles as well, so we didn’t want to risk them.

“I was really pleased with the guys who came in, as I thought they did refresh the team.

“I thought we looked very good physically today.

“I also think that it’s healthy for the group to do that as well. it shows that we do have a capable squad, that I have got options to choose from, plus competition for places, which is absolutely vital.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

