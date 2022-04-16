Opinion

Eddie Howe obvious move on summer transfer plan sums up how clueless journalists are

Eddie Howe impressive yet again when dealing with journalists.

I absolutely love it.

Speaking of which, Eddie Howe following on from the likes of Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby Robson, Chris Hughton and Rafa Benitez, in terms of when they speak to the media, you know two things. They are on your (Newcastle fans’) side AND represent our football club in the right way.

The contrasts have been immense in these past 15 years or so of Mike Ashley and the aftermath of his shambolic reign, you only have to look at the embarrassment served up by others in the NUFC hotseat when dealing with the media in this time.

Alan Pardew, John Carver, Steve McClaren, Sam Allardyce, JFK, Steve Bruce…you honestly have to cringe with embarrassment when recalling how they went on.

Yesterday, Eddie Howe played it perfectly.

Afterwards, the journalists all thinking they had uncovered the real truth, many of them patting themselves on their backs for having been ‘proved’ correct, when in reality they know absolutely nothing. The same as usual in most cases!

Eddie Howe talking about the summer 2022 transfer window – 15 April 2022:

“I am happy with this squad…while still acknowledging that time never stands still.

“You have to continue to improve and evolve.

“So I have no problem looking outward and saying we do need certain things.

“However, I do not think that it will be the revolution that everyone thinks it will be…and it can’t be, because we are under financial (fair play) restrictions.

“It is not a case of just signing anybody.

“That would never be the way I work anyway because every individual has to fit within the structure of the team and make the team better, not just the individual.

“That is fundamental to our future.

“So for all those different reasons, I do not think it will ever be a case of wholesale changes.”

In their write-ups, journalists taking these words as some kind of admission / revelation from Eddie Howe that signings will be pretty minimal, a figure of £50m or so generally floated as the budget by most, ‘proving’ what they ‘knew’ already.

The reality of course is that Eddie Howe is as likely to tell you what the summer transfer plan is, as he is to spell out how exactly he intends to use whatever tactics and set up / personnel to try and win the next match.

What would be the point? Spelling out to the opposition manager what you match plan is, alerting other clubs that you are going to target their star player(s) and money is no object…

Some of the really stupid / pointless journalists ran stories / headlines, saying that this was some kind of massive change in expectation now for Newcastle fans, that they would be gutted that Mbappe, Haaland, Messi and so on wouldn’t now be approached.

Hmmm, well these stories / headlines only work, if you honestly think any remotely sane Newcastle fans actually were serious when joking about Mbappe and his like potentially signing (at this stage of the Newcastle United upgrade).

Like all good managers, you have to read between the lines when considering what Eddie Howe is saying.

He declares ‘I do not think it will ever be a case of wholesale changes’ and people actually fall for this, how about if in the summer Newcastle United convert Matt Targett into a permanent signing and bring in another say five new players. A scenario which I think the vast majority of people, certainly journalists, would see as realistic when Eddie Howe is giving them the line of no ‘revolution’ here.

However, if by the end of August and the closure of the summer 2022 transfer window, this kind of business had been done, it would mean ten new players signed in only eight months, within the first ten or eleven months of the new owners in charge and Eddie Howe then appointed.

Ten or so new players is pretty much a whole new team of signings the last time I looked. It may not be a revolution or wholesale changes in terms of going for Mbappes and Messis BUT it would / will still have been a revolution and wholesale changes for Newcastle United. New owners, new head coach, new team…?

I wouldn’t be amazed to see a Newcastle United team starting next season along the following lines.

Trippier, Targett, Burn and a summer signing centre-back, playing in front of a new number one goalkeeper (likes of Schar and Dubrabka still at club but now fighting for first team spots).

Bruno in midfield alongside Joelinton (who is very much feeling like the proverbial new signing!).

Then anything from two to four of the other four positions in midfield and up front filled by new players.

The likes of Shelvey, Willock, Fraser, Wilson, Wood etc may indeed still end up in the first eleven, or just as possibly they may find themselves as like Dubravka and / or Schar, fighting to get back into the team as quality players are brought in this summer.

Allan Saint-Maximin, if still here, would be first eleven in my opinion but then if he was traded for £40m-£50m then I also wouldn’t be surprised, if Eddie Howe felt that a change of personnel / style and generating the extra cash to help pay for new signings, would be the better direction to take.

The amount of cash is not always key, Rafa Benitez repeatedly said this and made clear that the biggest problem he had was Mike Ashley blocking him in putting early window deals in place, before other clubs got involved.

We have already seen what an impact bringing in the likes of Targett, Trippier and Burn can have, for not very much money in today’s mad terms.

There are so many different ways to get things done when it comes to improving a team / squad via the transfer market and you just need to have the right people making the right decisions. The final nail in the Mike Ashley coffin that was ensuring Newcastle United’s relegation, was (as well as keeping Steve Bruce in charge) even refusing to allow any loan deals in summer 2021. Ensuring Newcastle started the 2021/22 season with not a single new player, compared to the end of the previous season.

I can see a summer 2022 transfer window where Newcastle United do half a dozen deals or so, with everything from free transfers and loan deals, right up to and maybe beyond, one (or two?) stellar signings of the Bruno Guimaraes level.

When you add them to the likes of January new boys Trippier, Burn and Bruno, as well as others such as the all new Joelinton and others, the ‘revolution’ could really be taking shape, all achieved less than a year since we saw the back of Mike Ashley.

Which would be pretty remarkable.

