Eddie Howe hopes to match Sir Bobby Robson record on Wednesday night but as for Kevin Keegan…

On Sunday afternoon, Eddie Howe made it five Newcastle United home wins in a row in the Premier League.

The win against Leicester following the previous four against Everton, Villa, Brighton and Wolves.

This matched the five victories in a row at St James Park that Rafa Benitez managed in early 2019 (January to March 2019), against Cardiff, Man City, Huddersfield, Burnley and Everton. Coincidentally, Rafa prevented from making it six in a row at home when Crystal Palace came and won 1-0 at St James Park.

To go one better, Eddie Howe would be matching Sir Bobby Robson, who back in January – April 2004 managed six PL wins at home in a row. Those coming against Leeds, Fulham, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Charlton and Everton. That run halted eventually by a 0-0 at St James Park against Arsenal on 11 April 2004.

Kevin Keegan had a run at the end of the 1993/94 season of eight home matches that included seven wins but a 0-0 in the middle of that run, against Chelsea, to spoil it.

Though in January – April 1995, Keegan produced seven PL wins in a row at St James Park, with victories over Wimbledon, Everton, Forest, Villa, West Ham, Arsenal and Norwich. That time Leeds with a 2-1 win preventing eight in a row for KK.

Naturally, Kevin Keegan then has to go far far better, when from August 1995 to February 1996 we were treated to 13 NUFC PL home wins in a row! They came against Coventry, Middlesbrough, Man City, Chelsea, Wimbledon, Liverpool, Blackburn, Leeds, Everton, Forest, Arsenal, Bolton and Sheff Wed.

The game that halted that home run….the 0-1 against Man Utd when Newcastle United absolutely battered them and Schmeichel played the game of his life, whilst Cantona took their one big chance. Keegan’s team actually then won the next four home PL matches, so would have gone into the final game of the season with a perfect 18 wins at home, if not for that Man Utd travesty. That final home game ending 1-1 against Spurs as Man Utd wrapped the title up with a win at Middlesbrough that made the St James Park result irrelevant on the final day of the season.

Eddie Howe looking forward to Crystal Palace and another night match under the lights at St James Park:

“We will train in the morning and then the players will go home, have a rest and come to the stadium.

“I really enjoy the night games and I certainly enjoy them here.

“They give you a slightly different buzz so we’re looking forward to it.”

Eddie Howe on the prospect of becoming first Newcastle United boss since Sir Bobby to win six in row at St James Park:

“To do that would be an incredible thing for us.

“To do anything related to the name of Sir Bobby Robson and try and achieve one of his milestones would be brilliant for us.

“Playing at home, as we have always said, is such a unique thing here, it is such a privilege to play in the stadium and the atmosphere that the supporters have created has been fantastic.

“I think that if you look back at the last game (against Leicester), we needed their support, we didn’t have a lot of the ball in the second half, it was a bit of a grind for us defensively.

“We had to be really responsible and accept that that was happening in the game and then the supporters got that reward with the goal at the end. It was a big thank you from us to them really, for sticking with us.”

