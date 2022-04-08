News

Eddie Howe declares ‘It’s massive for us’ ahead of facing Wolves at St James Park

Eddie Howe leads his Newcastle United team into Friday night’s game with a reduced gap back to the bottom three.

Now in eighteenth, Burnley beating Everton on Wednesday so that Sean Dyche’s team are now only seven points behind Newcastle and they (Burnley) have a game in hand.

Having played the last three NUFC matches away from home and indeed only one Premier League game at St James Park in the past seven weeks, Eddie Howe looking forward to playing on home turf once again.

In his four months at the club, the only Premier League home game that Howe has lost was against league leaders Man City.

However, Eddie Howe knows this will be no easy task.

Only the top three in the table have won more away games than Wolves this season, with Bruno Lage’s side having kept clean sheets as well in six of their eight away wins.

However, when it comes to goals home and away, only the bottom four and Brighton have scored less than Wolves, so Eddie Howe will fancy his chances if his Newcastle side can get a couple of goals (or better) on their return home.

Eddie Howe can’t wait to return to St James Park tonight with his NUFC team back on home turf:

“It’s massive for us to be back at home.

“It does feel like a long time and we’ve had a very intense period of away games.

“We knew that was on the fixture list, the way the rearranged games fell and we knew it was going to be tough examination of us.

“I think we’ve been away from home too long so it’ll be great to get back, play in front of our crowd, and try and generate that atmosphere when you look at our recent home games. It’s been electric there.

“Before the away games, we had a run of home games and I think it was great to build that momentum at home, generate the confidence that winning those games gave us.

“If you can step onto the pitch in a comfortable way at home, with the electric atmosphere the supporters generate, it’s a great, powerful thing to have.

“I hope when we come back, it’s like we’ve never stepped away from St. James’.

“The onus is on us to approach the game in the right way and get the crowd with us.

“It’s a big challenge because they (Wolves) are very good away from home.

“Their record has been very good all season and they’re a team who are tight at the back. They have very good defensive structures and have players who can hurt you with the ball.

“They’ve had an outstanding season and have been very consistent if you look through the season.

“They’ve had very few bad spells so they are going to be a tough team to play against but we believe we can beat anybody when we’ve got our ‘A’ game so we need to do that.”

