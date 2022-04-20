News

Eddie Howe astonishing Newcastle United run – He’s smashed them all from 8th to 16th in 2022

Eddie Howe.

What can you say?

An absolutely remarkable job, inheriting a team that had five points from eleven matches, then picking up 35 points in 22 PL games, taking Newcastle United to the 40 points mark and surely certain safety, with still five games to go.

What a manager!

Have a look at this Premier League table below after the latest St James Park win against Crystal Palace.

Six home Premier League wins in a row, the first time Newcastle have done it since 2004 under Sir Bobby Robson.

Premier League table after matches on Wednesday 20 April 2022:

Look at these results (wins) over the last three months….

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 (8 April 2022)

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 (17 April 2022)

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1 (5 March 2022)

Brentford 0 Newcastle 2 (26 February 2022)

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 (10 March 2022)

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 (20 April 2022)

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0 (13 February 2022)

Leeds 0 Newcastle 1 (22 January 2022)

As you may notice, I haven’t put them in date order, instead I have put them in order of current Premier League placings…

That’s right, as you read down those wins, the opposition clubs are now placed in the Premier League – 8th, 9th, 10th, (11th Newcastle), 12th, 13, 14, 15, 16th.

Eddie Howe on an astonishing Newcastle United run – He’s smashed them all from 8th to 16th in 2022, in these past three months.

They say that for a club to succeed in the Premier League, it is all about week in week out beating those teams outside the small usual group of ‘big’ clubs.

That is what Eddie Howe has done and to a quite astonishing degree.

Just think what could happen when he gets the chance to do proper recruitment in the summer, on top of the pressurised but brilliant business in January?

I cannot wait.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0 – Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm

Goals:

Palace:

Newcastle:

Almiron 32

Possession was Palace 64% Newcastle 36%

Total shots were Palace 10 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Palace 2 Newcastle 4

Corners were Palace 5 Newcastle 2

Referee: Tony Harrington

Crowd: 51,938 (1,000 Palace)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 90+4), Joelinton, Almiron (Willock 77), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Manquillo, Gayle, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

