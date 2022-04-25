Opinion

Eddie Howe : Another Premier League Manager of the Month award? Only one more result needed

Is Eddie Howe set to pick up his second Premier League Manager of the Month award as boss of Newcastle United?

April 2022 sees Newcastle United end the month in great form, with only one NUFC fixture left to go..

With Eddie Howe potentially set to win his fifth Premier League Manager of the Month award, having already previously won in March 2017, January 2018, October 2018 and February 2022. If he does make it five, Howe will go level with the likes of Kevin Keegan (see below).

These are the leading contenders for the April 2022 Premier League Manager of the Month award, as things currently stand:

12 points – Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) – Spurs 5 Newcastle 1, Newcastle 1 Wolves 0, Newcastle 2 Leicester 1, Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 0, Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 (Remaining April matches – Liverpool at home)

10 points – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – Liverpool 2 Watford 0, Man City 2 Liverpool 2, Liverpool 4 Man Utd, Liverpool 2 Everton 0 (Remaining April matches – Newcastle away)

10 points – Pep Guardiola (Man City) – Burnley 0 Man City 2, Man City 2 Liverpool 2, Man City 3 Brighton 0, Man City 5 Watford 1 (Remaining April matches – Leeds away)

10 points – Thomas Frank (Brentford) – Chelsea 1 Brentford 4, Brentford 2 West Ham 0, Watford 1 Brentford 2, Brentford 0 Tottenham 0 (Remaining April matches – None)

10 points – Jesse Marsch (Leeds) – Leeds 2 Norwich 1, Wolves 2 Leeds 3, Leeds 1 Southampton 1, Watford 0 Leeds 3 (Remaining April matches – Palace away and Man City at home)

10 points – Mike Jackson (Burnley) – Burnley 3 Everton 2, Norwich 2 Burnley 0, West Ham 1 Burnley 1, Burnley 2 Southampton 0, Burnley 1 Wolves 0 (Remaining April matches – Watford away)

Most times, the Premier League Manager of the Month usually is the PL boss who has picked up the most points.

With 12 points, two more than anybody else, Eddie Howe currently leading the April charge.

The Newcastle United boss surely only one result away from ensuring he picks up his second Premier League manager of the month award in the space of three months.

If Newcastle beat Liverpool on Saturday then surely that would seal it as it would mean 15 points in total for the month. Leeds are the only club who could potentially beat that points total, though they need to beat both Palace away and Man City at home to do so, which I don’t see happening.

I can understand others making a case for other managers this month, as especially for clubs towards the bottom there have been some great results, with the likes of Burnley, Brentford and Leeds all picking themselves up and battling against relegation.

I know April started with that second half collapse at Tottenham…but in a way that makes it even more admirable if Eddie Howe bounces back with five wins in a row.

The thing is as well, this would be only Liverpool’s third Premier League defeat of the season if Newcastle beat them, their first of 2022. Even more of a stand out is that in his last 13 PL matches, Jurgen Klopp has won 12 and drawn the other at Man City, so to break that run would be a spectacular result, particularly as it would very likely decide the title race in Man City’s favour.

If Eddie Howe ‘only’ manages a draw against Liverpool, then I think he could still potentially win April’s Premier League manager of the month award, though it would be reliant on how other clubs had got on in their remaining April games.

Managers with most Premier League Manager of the month awards:

27 Alex Ferguson

15 Arsene Wenger

11 Pep Guardiola

10 David Moyes

9 Jurgen Klopp

8 Martin O’Neill, Harry Redknapp

7 Rafa Benitez

6 Sam Allardyce, Sir Bobby Robson

5 Kevin Keegan, Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti

Most Premier League Manager of the month awards by club:

28 Man Utd

22 Liverpool

21 Man City

17 Chelsea

17 Arsenal

16 Newcastle United

13 Tottenham

Quite amazing really, Newcastle would go joint fifth with Arsenal and Chelsea, if Eddie Howe is successful again in April 2022..

Newcastle bosses to have won Premier League Manager of the month awards when at St James Park:

6 Sir Bobby Robson

Feb 2000, Aug 2000, Dec 2001, Feb 2002, Jan 2003, Oct 2003

5 Kevin Keegan

Nov 1993, Aug 1994, Feb 1995, Aug 1995, Sept 1995

2 Alan Pardew

Nov 2013, Nov 2014

1 Eddie Howe

Feb 2022

1 Rafa Benitez

Nov 2018

1 Steve Bruce

April 2021

