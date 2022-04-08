Opinion

Eddie Howe and his astonishing St James Park story four months on

Eddie Howe and his players take on Wolves tonight at St James Park.

This comes off the back of a three game losing run that has predictably led to some embarrassing reaction from journalists and pundits, plus even more embarrassing, from a small number of Newcastle fans.

Reality is that Newcastle played really well at Chelsea and the match officials cheated them out of a win, played decent in the first half at Everton and a bit of a nothing second half with the scousers scoring with pretty much their first and only goal threat deep into injury time. A disciplined first half at Spurs where Newcastle were unlucky not to go in leading at the break, before a second half to forget where they conceded early and tried to chase the game, becoming ragged as a very good Spurs attack picked them off.

This third defeat in a row leading the feeble amongst us to go into full on panic.

Yes, Newcastle United do need to get back to picking up points, BUT it is important as well to understand the context of those defeats and accept that sometimes just a case that small margins go against you and pure bad luck / refereeing.

Six of these last seven Newcastle United matches have been away from home and in the last seven weeks only one NUFC Premier League game at St James Park.

Eddie Howe Newcastle United home Premier League games so far:

Newcastle 3 Brentford 3

Newcastle 1 Norwich 1

Newcastle 1 Burnley 0

Newcastle 0 Man City 4

Newcastle 1 Man Utd 1

Newcastle 1 Watford 1

Newcastle 3 Everton 1

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 0

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Eddie Howe has now been at Newcastle United for exactly four months and in that time his only Premier League defeat has been to the reigning champions, who also happen to be top of the table now.

It is a record at St James Park in the Premier League of Played 9 Won 4 Drawn 4 Lost 1

Eddie Howe with 16 points from a possible 27 in his first nine Newcastle United home matches, averaging 1.78 points per match. If it hadn’t been due to two shockers from Darlow against Brentford, Clark’s sending off against Norwich AND Dubravka badly at fault for the equaliser, then this home record would be even more stunning, especially when you factor in how Newcastle absolutely should have beaten Man U as well.

In contrast, Steve Bruce averaged just 0.5 points in his four Premier League home games this season, with two defeats and two draws.

Whilst Bruce’s final 27 NUFC PL home games saw only six wins and a massive twelve defeats, in those 27 St James Park matches averaging exactly 1.00 points per match. Which is basically relegation form because you are all but guaranteed to have a much worse away record.

Eddie Howe has played an integral part in bringing everybody together again, with fans, players and management uniting, especially at St James Park.

What a difference in atmosphere compared to under Steve Bruce, quite astonishing by Howe, with Wor Flags of course proving a massive help as well at home games.

It is now three home matches in a row and whilst I am not taking anything for granted, I am very confident that after these St James Park matches against Wolves, Leicester and Palace, things will be back on the up and Newcastle United well on their way to safety.

If you are going tonight then make sure you do your bit, we are all in this together at St James Park under Eddie Howe.

Howay the lads!

