Dean Smith finding it difficult to accept Newcastle win – ‘I thought there was nothing in the game’

Dean Smith obviously found this latest defeat tough to take.

Having drawn at Brighton, defeated Burnley and unlucky to lose 3-2 at Old Trafford, a three goal hammering at home to Newcastle United was clearly a shock to the system.

Dean Smith was in charge at Aston Villa eight months ago when an ultra negative Steve Bruce took Newcastle to Villa Park and meekly fell to a 2-0 defeat. United having a feeble one effort on target.

A different story today.

Dean Smith having taken on the challenge at Norwich, following his sacking from Villa, now shortly to be exiting the Premier League.

Dean Smith insisting ‘ I don’t think it was a 3-0 performance’…and declaring ‘The first goal changed the game. I thought there was nothing in the game.’

The first half or so was scrappy and had chances at both ends BUT once Newcastle United put a very move together, ending up with Joelinton smashing the opener home from fifteen yards out, there was only one team in the game.

Newcastle scored three in the end and it could have been more, Bruno Guimaraes running the game and Joelinton in a supporting (and two goal scoring) role.

Dean Smith reflecting on Norwich 0 Newcastle 3:

“First and foremost, I don’t think it was a 3-0 performance.

“But we have continually made mistakes that have given goals away.

“We did it last week at (Man) United and it keeps costing us.

“If you do make the level of mistakes that we make, it’s going to cost you wins and points and it has done all season.

“Are we developing? I think, individually, they are, but not quick enough at this level and that’s something that we have to be aware of.

“Teemu had a good chance. Last week, he slotted it. This week, the goalkeeper’s done well to force him wide and they had a chance with Murphy, but pace has killed us in the end today and we didn’t deal with their pace over the top for the first and second goals.

“Ultimately, it’s a big ask to come back and Tim makes a mistake to make it three, so I’m frustrated again, but the supporters don’t want to hear me being frustrated.

“They want to see us winning games but at this level it’s really tough unless we cut out the mistakes we were making.

“We felt we needed to get up to their sixes a little bit earlier and stop them building as quick.

“We certainly needed to defend the ball over the top of us a bit better than we did.

“I thought our build up was good in the first half. We played into their hands a couple of times, but in general I thought we moved the ball quite well. We just needed to do it quicker and go and play in their half.

“Unfortunately, we did at times in the second half but at 3-0 down it’s really tough.

“I felt we were getting caught with pace so I moved Sam inside alongside Grant, which would give us that pace in the central defensive area. Max gives us pace as well. Pace and athleticism in this league is in abundance with all the top teams and we got done with it for a couple of goals today so we needed to make sure we didn’t concede anymore.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

