Opinion

‘Days counting down and Newcastle United will eventually give Liverpool FC something to think about’

After my anger had finally subsided on Wednesday, after finding out that Mike Dean would be on VAR duty at Stockley Park when Newcastle play Liverpool at St James Park this Saturday, I began to think how NUFC can still get a positive result.

My glass is usually always half full and I have always been quite confident in general.

Which is probably surprising to some, when considering I have supported Newcastle United for the last five decades and more.

I believe Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League darlings are beatable, after Wednesday night’s 2-0 first-leg victory in the Champions League semi-final against Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

With one eye on the second-leg next Tuesday and still with a chance of an unprecedented ‘quadruple’, all the pressure is on Liverpool coming into their game with us.

Newcastle United are in a rich vein of form and I expect Eddie Howe to be putting out a side that is capable of putting a marker down, to indicate that NUFC are really back in business.

Apart from being very good, this Liverpool side is also very lucky, just like many of their predecessors.

They rode their luck again at St James’ back in May 2019, winning 3-2 with a late Divock Origi goal.

With the red scousers yet again within touching distance of glory and silverware (the likes of which we can still only dream of), Saturday would be the perfect time to start with some proper payback.

The “30 years of Hurt” nonsense when Liverpool won the Premier League in 2020 still rankles with me.

Especially after how they rejoiced when helping their so-called biggest rivals, Manchester United, by beating us 4-3 at Anfield in 1996.

I will never forget them singing “Your gonna win f all” after we had just witnessed Kevin Keegan folded over the hoardings in front of the away dugout.

The fact that Liverpool lost their next game to Coventry City courtesy of a 1-0 defeat at Highfield Road to end their own slim title hopes, said it all for me about how important it was for them to stop Newcastle that year.

Well, it’s back to 2022 now and even a little look into the not too distant future.

It will be brilliant if we can stick it up Liverpool this weekend and it will also put a shot across their bows, because Newcastle United under new ambitious and wealthy owners, are not going to be willing to play second fiddle to the EPL’s pet clubs any longer.

HTL

