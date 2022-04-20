Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments show massive divide on Newcastle United challenge

Crystal Palace fans have watched on as Patrick Vieira has overseen a major changeover of players, in and out, after Roy Hodgson’s departure.

Vieira getting the job in July, after Hodgson ended his final Palace season in 14th spot, accumulating 44 points.

A net £77m+ spent under the new manager these past nine montha, as seven players bought in (Guehi, Andersen, Edouard, Mateta, Olise, Hughes, Plange), plus significant loan signing from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher.

Crystal Palace fans have seen their team pick up 11 points from a last possible 18, their best form in the Premier League this season.

However, the main topic of conversation amongst their supporters (see below), is how the team reacts to the 2-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

It is quite ironic that despite no Premier League club having drawn more games than the Eagles (13 of 31, including six away from home), all the Crystal Palace fans appear to believe only one of two things will happen, either bounce back and convincingly beat Newcastle United, or carry a major hangover from the cup defeat and get hammered.

Only the three away wins for Palace (only three of the bottom four have won less games away) and bizarrely they include a 2-0 at Man City in October 2021, with the other two coming in their last three away matches, beating Watford 4-1 and Wolves 2-0, though they lost 2-1 to Leicester in their very last PL match.

With both clubs on 37 points, safety seems all but assured, so now all that probably remains is finishing as high as possible and trying to beat last season’s points totals.

Crystal Palace fans need to see their team pick up at least eight more points from their final seven PL games, for Patrick Vieira to beat Roy Hodgson’s 44 points last season.

Whilst Newcastle United need to add at least another nine points from their final six matches, for Eddie Howe to beat Steve Bruce’s 45 points last season. However, having taken over when Newcastle United only had five points from their first 11 Premier League matches, Eddie Howe has already produced a minor miracle in adding 32 points in his 21 Premier League games at Newcastle so far.

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale.net message board:

‘I have an extra for Newcastle if anyone’s looking for a ticket.

“Think it cost £30, but honestly can’t be bothered to walk over to the other side of the room and look right now.

“After today (losing to Chelsea in FA Cup semi on Sunday), Newcastle’s going to sort out the men from the boys when it comes to following the Palace.’

‘Well life goes on.

Can’t see us getting anything out of this as Newcastle are on a roll and it feels to me like our season ended on Sunday. Hope the players prove me wrong.’

‘I say this every season, we never get anything up at Newcastle, they either hammer us or the Ref is wearing a black and white shirt.

3-0 to Newcastle (let’s hope I am as accurate as Lawro).’

‘Prediction is 0-2 Palace.

I do love the pessimism and is normally my comfort zone but all these ‘bounces’ soon come crashing back to reality, I fancy us to gift that dose to them. May also be a lingering disappointment with semi in the camp which needs to be rectified COYP.’

‘I do think it’ll be a case of after the Lord Mayors show for this one, it might have come a bit too soon, Newcastle might just want this a bit more than us, so 2-0 to them. Hope I’m wrong, because it’ll be a shame if it all peter’s out now.’

‘My belief is that we will suffer a hangover from our exertions on Sunday and succumb to a narrow defeat.’

‘I think we will smack them.

They will be overconfident after their good run, and we will be disappointed and determined to show what we are capable of after Sunday.

I expect several changes to the side that started on Sunday. Gallagher being the most obvious, but I also expect Olise to start and for us to relax and go on the offensive from the start.

Us to win 3-1!’

‘I think last Sunday’s game will have little bearing on this one as long as we can field our strongest side. This has to include Gallagher and Olise. Apart from the flair they offer, their inclusion takes the weight off others.

Our club is heading in the right direction and others are noticing.

Wednesday, as ever, I will look for my team to play well and hope that will bring a positive result.

Eagles!’

‘Their decent run at home has to end sometime, why not now.

I’ll go for 2-1, possibly 3-1 win for us. Whatever the result they’ll score 1 goal.’

‘Gallagher should be eager to come back in after a rest, while hopefully Olise will be fit to start. In a strange way I think the players might be more motivated to get a result as they probably know Sunday’s performance was not as good as it could have been. I imagine it will be a close affair but I think we might sneak it 2-1.’

‘Probably a 2-0 defeat as we continue to lick our wounds after semis defeat.’

‘Can’t see us getting anything out of this as they are on a roll.’

‘So were Manchester City when we beat them

2-1 to us.’

‘I think Sandcastle will expect us to arrive with a hangover from Sunday but we will surprise them in a positive way and will leave on the journey home with the 3 points.’

‘Defeat, I’m afraid. I don’t think we’ll fancy this, and the last two performances give me no reason for confidence. 2 or 3 – nil.’

‘I prefer not to make predictions, but one thing that was noticeable over the past couple of seasons is that when we reached a reasonable level of safety the players switched off / stopped playing, call it what you will. It is true that the empty stadiums didn’t provide the reminder to the players that there were still points to play for.

Therefore it goes without saying that PV must push the players to achieve the highest points total possible in the remaining games.’

‘Seems like a massive letdown for us after Sunday, and Newcastle seem to win every match these days. If they’re smart, they will pressure us early, and the match could be over in the first half.

The only positive is Gallagher, Clyne, and Mateta should be rested.

The scary thing is we are 3 points out of 9th, but only 5 points out of 16th. We can’t really afford to have a drop in form, and we need to continue to get some points over the next month. Anything below 12th would be a big disappointment this season, and we’re currently in 13th.’

