Opinion

Crystal Palace fans comments after losing to Newcastle United – Interesting

Crystal Palace fans have watched on as Patrick Vieira has overseen a first season in the job.

A net £77m+ spent under the new manager these past nine months, as seven players bought in (Guehi, Andersen, Edouard, Mateta, Olise, Hughes, Plange), plus significant loan signing from Chelsea, Conor Gallagher.

A lot of positivity throughout the season BUT for many Crystal Palace fans now, suddenly a swift shift to negativity.

Vieira and his team had recently had their best form of the season leading up to early April, a run of seven games (all competitions) featuring five wins and two draws.

However, apparently a lot of flaky Crystal Palace fans now having a go at their manager and players, as the past two weeks have seen defeats to Leicester, Chelsea (FA Cup semi) and now Newcastle United.

Although some other Palace supporters do seem to be keeping some sense of perspective.

After taking over 30,000 to Wembley at the weekend, it was a massive embarrassment that only around 800 Crystal Palace fans, one of the smallest away following seen at St James Park in a long time, bothered to make the trip. Especially when the Palace ‘Ultras’ have such a high opinion of themselves and their club laid on free coach travel to all season ticket holders and members.

Crystal Palace fans commenting via their Holmesdale.net message board:

‘We struggled to live with Newcastle’s aggression and were lucky to only be a goal down after an hour. Once again we spent so much time passing around at the back even when losing. Vieira made the right call on the hour and we probably should have equalised.

Their idol Bruno did a dive at one point that made Havertz look honest. They also kicked Zaha all game and really should have had at least a couple more bookings. I thought Wilf kept a cool head given the ref was doing sod all.

The team who wanted it more won on the day. My memory of the game will be the silly little Saudi owner waving his giant Newcastle flag and then getting trapped under it.’

‘What do those divis in the N’Castle Director’s box look like – all sitting there wearing their scarves to show of the club badge.’

‘How long before Saudi blood-money transforms the Magpies into another Man City?’

‘I’ve not watched either the Leicester or tonight’s game as I can’t be bothered with streams.

But I don’t see the poor performances as a surprise under the circumstances either side of a cup semi-final.

Newcastle are on a roll at home, have spent a few quid and our away form hasn’t been great.’

‘Both Chelsea and Newcastle were there for the taking in the last two matches and we blew it with strange formations and substitutions in my opinion.’

‘Always going to be tough tonight. Long way to come up here three days after Wembley. They are a tough well organised outfit now, we were poor first half a bit better second, but toothless up front.’

‘Maybe the worst since Vieira took over. Well done to everyone who travelled up to watch that.’

‘Deserved a draw with an excellent second half, the ball just didn’t fall for us but having said that Newcastle did defend very very well, nothing wrong with losing to a team that hustled us to death during the first half with a very well taken goal.’

‘Spot on! Losing 0:1 to Newcastle away is not the end of the world.’

‘Newcastle are allowed to defend and do it very well, but they were also allowed by the officials to constantly stop us with niggly fouls and much too much rolling around faking injury and the amount of non fouls awarded against us became an issue as the game came to an end. Zaha had our best attempt that could’ve very easily gone in with their keeper wrong footed.’

‘Disagree. I don’t think they defended well at all. They sat back and just let us do absolutely nothing upfront, it looked clueless.

Their keeper had 2 easy shots to save all game.

I wouldn’t say they hustled us in the 1st half either, they totally outplayed us mainly due to a dire midfield pairing which to be fair hasn’t done that badly up until this game but for whatever reason looked non existent tonight.’

‘What a load of rubbish

Looking realistically at the table we should finish 16th

Worse than last year !!!’

‘Come on chaps, This lot have underacheived all season with that squad, they have added Bruno to Saint Max and Almiron, this is going to be a top 6 team, money will play a role of course.

As for us, we were favs to go sown, we have avoided relegation, in July how many of your thought we’d stay up? I didn’t.

This is a transitional year, onwards and upwards next year.’

‘We were NEVER favourites to go down.’

‘It’s a wake up call for sure, Newcastle just leapfrogged us, after the terrible form from the start and the odds of going down that they had.’

‘Newcastle have been adept at protecting leads at home and proved it again last night.

The rotational fouling and theatrics from their players bear all the hallmarks of Bournemouth under Eddie Howe.

Ultimately it was another narrow but disappointing defeat. Too little, too late.’

‘Newcastle had a good game where they scored a good goal and then allowed us only a couple of good scoring opportunities, we’ve done the same to other teams it’s not against the rules.’

‘Did anybody else notice that Conor was not happy being taken off and kind of slapped out at Patricks hand , and i watched the whole match and they did not once show any palace fans but then again i was watching it on Bien sports . Did the HOL have the banner there ?’

‘You have to understand that at St James’ Park the away fans are about half a mile away from the pitch! Had the TV bought their long range wildlife cameras perhaps they could have caught the Palace faithful doing their thing.’

‘These threads are amusing . When we win, top ten finish is a certainty in most peoples opinion. When we lose narrowly, players are rubbish a clear out is needed etc The general consensus before kick off was it was a good line up, but it turns out that we lost to a wonder goal, suddenly PV doesn’t know what he is doing.

What most posters don’t realise is that there are so many variables that effect the result.’

‘Even at their worst, St James’ has never been an easy place to go, they’re absolutely flying at the moment with something silly like 9 wins in 13 matches.

We’re coming off playing in a FA Cup Semi at Wembley barely 72 hours before. I don’t care what anyone says you’d have to be a robot for it not to have an impact mentally, ignoring the very real physical toll.’

