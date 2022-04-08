News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Wolves – Guimaraes, Krafth, Saint-Maximin all start

The Newcastle team v Wolves has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go ten points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

Whilst Wolves will go top six tonight with a victory.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after the unlucky Chelsea and Everton defeats which were then followed by that second half collapse at Tottenham last weekend.

Newcastle team v Wolves:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Two changes in total to the team that lost at Tottenham last weekend.

Krafth and Saint-Maximin coming into the team.

With Willock and Manquillo the ones dropping out.

Manquillo on the bench but Willock not in the squad, Eddie Howe having said he had been having an ongoing problem with a knee injury, which would mean a decision today as to whether the midfielder could be involved.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle, Almiron

(Go HERE to see the fans choice of Newcastle team v Wolves that we featured earlier today)

