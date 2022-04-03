Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Manquillo all start
The Newcastle team v Tottenham has just been announced.
Eddie Howe and his players would go twelve points clear of the relegation zone with a win.
Whilst Tottenham go into this match knowing a win by two goals would take them top four.
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after the unlucky Chelsea and Everton defeats which ended a nine Premier League games unbeaten run.
Newcastle team v Everton:
Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood
Three changes in total to the team that lost at Goodison Park before the international break.
Manquillo, Shelvey and Saint-Maximin all coming into the team.
With Krafth, Guimaraes and Almiron the ones to make way.
SUBSTITUTES
Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle, Guimaraes
