News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Tottenham – Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Manquillo all start

The Newcastle team v Tottenham has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go twelve points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

Whilst Tottenham go into this match knowing a win by two goals would take them top four.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to bounce back after the unlucky Chelsea and Everton defeats which ended a nine Premier League games unbeaten run.

Newcastle team v Everton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Three changes in total to the team that lost at Goodison Park before the international break.

Manquillo, Shelvey and Saint-Maximin all coming into the team.

With Krafth, Guimaraes and Almiron the ones to make way.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Krafth, Ritchie, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle, Guimaraes

