Confirmed Newcastle team v Norwich – Murphy, Lascelles, Willock, Longstaff all start

The Newcastle team v Norwich has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go fifteen points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

However, having reached 40 points ahead of this game, Newcastle United also now allowed to look up the table as well.

This Newcastle United team hoping to make it four Premier League wins in a row, though it would be the first away victory since the 2-1 at Southampton on 10 March.

If winning today, it would guarantee Eddie Howe a place in the top half of the table tonight.

Whilst if a Newcastle victory was combined with Leicester failing to beat Villa at the King Power Stadium, it would see NUFC in ninth place.

Newcastle team v Norwich:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Saint-Maximin

IN

Lascelles, Longstaff, Willock and Murphy coming in.

OUT

Schar, Shelvey, Wood and Almiron dropping out.

The fact all four of those players are on the bench, appears to confirm that Eddie Howe has simply rotated his squad after the same eleven having started on Sunday against Leicester and Wednesday night for the Palace match.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Ritchie, Wood, Almiron, Gayle

