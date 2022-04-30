News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Liverpool – Almiron, ASM, Schar and Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Liverpool has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go onto 46 points and ensure they stay in ninth place, with a win.

This Newcastle United team hoping to make it five Premier League wins in a row, after beating Wolves, Leicester, Palace and Norwich.

Whilst a victory this Saturday afternoon would see NUFC make it seven wins in a row at St James Park.

On Friday morning, Eddie Howe told the media that only three players were definitely unavailable, the trio of Ryan Fraser, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson all facing a race against time to play again this season.

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin

OUT

Lascelles, Longstaff and Murphy dropping out.

IN

Schar, Shelvey and Almiron coming in.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Wood, Murphy, Longstaff, Gayle

