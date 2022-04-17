News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Leicester – Almiron, Guimaraes, Krafth, Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Leicester has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go thirteen points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

A massive step towards survival if picking up the three points.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to make it consecutive Premier League wins, having bounced back after three defeats in a row to beat Wolves nine days ago.

A home win today would make it five victories in a row at St James Park for Newcastle United, having beaten Everton, Villa, Brighton and Wolves at SJP since the start of February.

Newcastle team v Leicester:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Miguel Almiron for Ryan Fraser the only change.

Fraser not in the matchday squad at all after forced off by injury against Wolves.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle, Willock

(Go HERE to see the predicted Newcastle team v Leicester by a contributor that we featured earlier today)

EIGHT changes for Leicester from the side which started against PSV: Justin, Soyuncu, Perez, Amartey, Mendy, Daka, Thomas and Lookman in for Evans, Castagne, Fofana, Pereira, Maddison, Barnes, Albrighton and Iheanacho.

