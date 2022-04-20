News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Crystal Palace – Willock, ASM, Almiron, Wood, Krafth all start

The Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has just been announced.

Eddie Howe and his players would go thirteen points clear of the relegation zone with a win.

A massive step towards survival if picking up the three points.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United team hoping to make it three Premier League wins in a row, having bounced back after three defeats in a row to beat Wolves and Leicester.

Whilst a home win tonight would make it six victories in a row at St James Park for Newcastle United, having beaten Everton, Villa, Brighton, Wolves and Leicester at SJP since the start of February.

Newcastle team v Crystal Palace:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Shelvey, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wood

So no changes at all from the team that beat Leicester 2-1.

SUBSTITUTES

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie, Longstaff, Murphy, Gayle, Willock

Manquillo for Dummett the only change on the bench.

