Bruno Guimaraes with Easter message for Newcastle United fans after Sunday afternoon

Bruno Guimaraes making his second start at home..

Three starts away and a number of short cameos at home, the Friday night win against Wolves now followed by another all action performance against Leicester City.

Incredible scenes deep into injury time and then when the final whistle was blown.

Man of the match Bruno Guimaraes putting in another scintillating performance…

Quite amazingly, after only five Premier League starts for Newcastle United, the Brazil international midfielder has as many goals (three) for NUFC as he managed in 71 appearances for Lyon.

Sky Sports Statto reporting after Newcastle 2 Leicester 1:

Man of the Match Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes

45 touches, 5 in opposition box

8 duels won

1 chance created

8 dribbles

11.6km covered, most in match

4 shots, all on target, 2 goals

3 goals for Newcastle – as many as in his 71 apps for Lyon

The Brazil international midfielder declared after the final whistle ‘What a feeling!! Enjoy your day, Newcastle fans! And great Easter to everybody!’

The Bruno Guimaraes first goal…

LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS 🤩 Bruno Guimaraes registers his first-ever Newcastle goal at St James’ Park after a long VAR check! 💪 pic.twitter.com/k0GS2mlQH6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2022

Then the winner…

NEWCASTLE SNATCH IT IN THE 95TH MINUTE! 🤯 Bruno Guimaraes has grabbed his second of the afternoon and it secures the victory for #NUFC 👀 pic.twitter.com/CDzpiD0udz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 17, 2022

Bruno Guimaraes excelling in a tough game, where United didn’t have an awful lot of the ball.

Two brilliant finishes for the goals as well, in terms of determination and commitment to deliver for the fans.

Bruno Guimaraes via Twitter after Sunday afternoon’s win:

“What a feeling!!

“Enjoy your day, Newcastle fans!

“And great Easter to everybody!

“Thanks God!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

