News

Bruno Guimaraes with ‘Beautiful story’ message for Newcastle United fans after Friday night

Bruno Guimaraes at last made his home debut.

Three starts away from home and a number of short cameos at home, Friday night was the time for the club’s record signing to start at St James Park.

He didn’t disappoint.

Man of the match as Bruno Guimaraes put in a scintillating performance…

Sky Sports Statto reporting after Newcastle 1 Wolves 0:

Man of the Match Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes

67 touches

37/41 passes completed

Won 12/17 duels

7x possession won

4x tackles won

1 chance created

2 dribbles

1st home PL start

For the player himself, he also had no doubts after experiencing his first ‘full’ match at St James Park.

I say ‘full’ but Bruno Guimaraes subbed with a couple of minutes to go, getting a standing ovation from his devoted fans.

It is a two way street though and the Brazil international midfielder declared after the final whistle, ‘I’m sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at St James Park. Let’s go together Newcastle United.’

Last night was great, Bruno Guimaraes excelling against a tough Wolves side who are very difficult to play against.

Just imagine next season with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson back fit and available, along with other better quality players recruited in the summer to complement Bruno Guimaraes…

Bruno Guimaraes via Twitter after Friday night’s win:

“Happy to be able to make my debut at home.

“From my first days here, I felt that the atmosphere was wonderful.

“Today, on the pitch, I could see it for myself.

“I’m sure that this is just the first game in a beautiful story at St James Park.

“Let’s go together Newcastle United.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0– Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 59% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Wolves boss admits Newcastle United deserved their victory as European hopes shattered – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Friday night victory – Read HERE)

