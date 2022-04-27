News

Bruno Guimaraes representative explains why Brazil star signed for Newcastle United and not Juventus

Bruno Guimaraes officially signed for Newcastle United on 30 January 2022.

The deal agreed earlier that month but no need to rush the confirmation, as Newcastle United had a long gap between playing (and beating) Leeds on Saturday 22 January and playing (and beating) Everton on Tuesday 8 February.

Newcastle United taking advantage by the squad going away on a warm weather training trip, whilst Bruno Guimaraes was on World Cup qualifying duty with Brazil, over in South America.

The midfielder came on as a sub in that win over Everton, the first of five substitute appearances in a row for the player.

Eddie Howe taking advantage of the fact that Newcastle pulled in 13 points from these five matches, in terms of giving Bruno Guimaraes time to adjust and get up to speed with the Premier League.

This approach paying massive dividends because starting for the first time at Southampton on 10 March, the former Lyon star scored a stunning match winning backheel volley. Since then, Bruno Guimaraes has never looked back.

The January signing simply getting better and better, turning in man of the match performances game after game, plus adding another three goals over the course of these past three matches.

Now the player’s agent / representative Alexis Malalvolta has been speaking about how this transfer came about, why / how Bruno Guimaraes signed for Newcastle United and not Juventus, nor indeed any of the many other clubs who would like to have signed him.

Alexis Malalvolta also updating on how the midfielder feels about his move to Tyneside so far…

Bruno Guimaraes representative / agent Alexis Malavolta speaking to Tuttojuve.com:

The Bruno Guimaraes transfer was one of the best transfers of January (2022). How is hisPremier League experience going?

“I agree.

“It was a transfer of great impact worldwide.

“It happened in a transfer window, the winter one, where usually little or nothing happens.

“He is very happy at Newcastle and is fulfilling his dream of playing in the Premier League “

What was the reason why Bruno chose Newcastle?

“He has always been very motivated to accept challenges, he never backs down.

“Bruno is delighted with the choice made, he is happy”.

We know it wasn’t just Newcastle who wanted him in January. There were also rumours related to Juventus, can you confirm them?

“Yes, there were some contacts with Juventus. I can confirm that.

“January is a quick window to enter into negotiations, we couldn’t go too long.

“We had to wait halfway through the month to see some concrete movements.

“And Newcastle arrived, who got serious.

“Bruno couldn’t wait another six months to decide his future in the World Cup year. “

So it was more a question of time than money?

“That’s not exactly the case.

“In 2020, in the first window following the pandemic, we inquired to see if he could leave.

“Bruno had just arrived at Lyon, he was already interested in Juventus, but the hypothesis of a loan with option was excluded, the former director (of football at Lyon) Juninho told me, stating that the president would sell only in the face of an offer of € 70 million (approximately £59m). Something very difficult in a world crisis “

What is Bruno’s goal as this season comes to a close?

“His goal was clear from the start: to help the team get out of the relegation zone and take them to the Champions League (qualification) next season.

“And, why not, try to win the Premier League.

“He has already made it clear in his interviews that he went to Newcastle to be a legend like Alan Shearer.

“He wants to leave his name in the history of the club. “

What are the differences between the Premier and Ligue 1?

“He has learned a lot in Ligue 1, he has gained experience to be prepared for the biggest challenge: the best league in the world which is the Premier League.

“Whichever league Bruno will play in, I am absolutely sure he will stand out a lot for his concentration and his goal.

“He is a great athlete in his heart and soul. “

