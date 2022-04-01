News

Bruno Guimaraes misses out as March Premier League goal of the month winner announced

The March 2022 Premier League goal of the month nominations included Bruno Guimaraes.

Eight goals in total competing for the accolade.

With the nominations including Bruno Guimaraes for his outrageous backheel volley finish at Southampton.

Watford’s Cucho Hernandez, Chelsea’s Reece James, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli , Wolves’ Ruben Neves, Kai Havertz of Chelsea and Timothy Castagne of Leicester City were also nominated.

However, it is Man U’s Ronaldo who lifts the prize, his twenty five yard tap-in against Tottenham edging out that Bruno Guimaraes stunner.

Premier League goal of the month winner announcement – 1 April 2022:

‘Cristiano Ronaldo has won March’s Budweiser Goal of the Month award, the first time he has claimed the honour.

The Manchester United forward received the accolade for the first goal of his hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Ronaldo picked up the ball from Fred’s flick 25 yards from goal and arrowed an unstoppable, swerving shot beyond goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The three-time Premier League champion has now won both the EA SPORTS Player of the Month and Budweiser Goal of the Month since his return to Old Trafford, having claimed the Player award in September.

That adds to the four previous Player of the Month accolades, two Player of the Season awards and a Golden Boot from his first spell at Man Utd.

Ronaldo is Man Utd’s first Budweiser Goal of the Month winner since Edinson Cavani’s exquisite long-range chip against Fulham took the May 2021 prize.

The Portuguese’s effort beat competition from seven other spectacular goals shortlisted for March’s honour.’