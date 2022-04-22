Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant shifts on Newcastle United (and Eddie Howe) after Crystal Palace

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s victory over Crystal Palace.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans had come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals were usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, the trolls appear to have disappeared, it isn’t comment after comment saying how great it will be if ourselves (Newcastle fans) and the club are relegated, with the new ownership mentioned time after time. I wonder if just possibly this could be anything to do with the fact that after nine win in the last thirteen PL matches, NUFC are on 40 points and zero chance of relegation???

Instead, there are a fair few compliments for Newcastle United and in particular, a recognition of the overwhelming factor that has turned things around…Eddie Howe replacing Steve Bruce!

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Palace and Newcastle fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about a distinct change of mood, even if it only proves temporary…

‘Eddie is a class manager, a future England manager and always in the hearts of Bournemouth supporters. Well done Newcastle.’

‘The job Eddie Howe has done is astonishing, only the insanely biased and jealous would say otherwise (Mackems mainly). Nobody had stayed up after failing to win in their first 14 PL games before, EH calmly said that records were there to be broken and got on with his job. A proper manager.’

‘How many games did Eddie Howe win before January? Maybe 1 in about a dozen games? Money talks pal and without the spending in Jan your team would be still battling against the Burnley’s and Watfors’s of this world.’

‘Newcastle were nailed on for relegation, now they’re looking at a top 10 finish. Unbelievable Jeff.’

‘Graham Potter was a future England manager a few montths ago. Next season Newcastle will finish mid table and Eddie Howe will be sacked and replaced by a quality manager who will get them into Europe.’

‘I’m grateful for the Steve Bruce era, as it really makes me appreciate the moment Newcastle United are having right now.

The contrast to how things were 6 months ago is tremendous.

I’d almost forgotten why I love this game so much but it’s all coming back to me now.’

‘Geordies should be eternally grateful to Cherry Eddie. He is worshipped in Dorset and further afield.’

‘I said at the very beginning, if any manager could save Newcastle then it was Eddie Howe.

I was right.

As a Bournemouth fan I was very upset to see him go.’

‘I keep reading Brentford are ‘all but safe’ so with 39 points (so far!) I’ll assume that along with Newcastle, we’ll both be in the PL next season.’

‘The comments always go back to the Toon’s owners. Chelsea have enjoyed almost two decades of success thanks to a dodgy oligarch. Man City won the lottery in 2008. People only get all emotional over the Toon.’

‘I recently read an interesting article on Bruces dismissal, and Howe taking over. As is usual these days bruces sacking was a case study in media management with accusations of ‘bullying’ and how ‘Newcastle fans were unfairly on his case’. Then you see the hard facts on his shockingly bad record, ‘and’ how much dosh he was allowed to waste. Howe by contrast came in, wasn’t fancied, and now look.’

‘Well said. It’s hilarious seeing people say “Howe only did well because of the spending and Bruce would’ve done just as well if he’d had that money to spend”. Again, when you look at the hard facts, Bruce spent about £150m to take a mid-table team deep into a relegation battle. Howe has spent £90m and has taken that team from said relegation battle to the brink of the top 10.’

‘Can’t say I am over fond of Newcastle, but hats off for Eddie Howe, looking at a top ten finish, quite remarkable. Well done.’

‘Eddie Howe is imo an England Manager in the making/future.. what he’s done at Newcastle is nothing short of astonishing – and I say this as a Spurs supporter!

Well done Mr Howe.’

‘Newcastle have one great person in their ranks EDDIE HOWE.

Personally i didnt want him to go to a troubled club , But you can see what a manager he is.. Diplomatic, doesnt slag his players off . Take a look and learn some of you PL Bosses.’

‘Fair play, the prem needs club like Newcastle. Hopefully they will be up in top 6 next season.’

‘Newcastle will be a top 8 team next season if they make a couple of new signings . To have made it to 40 points from where they were is remarkable but I think that is where they will stay cos they have to play Liverpool , Arsenal , Man City also relegation fighters Norwich & Burnley . Their fan base is second to none and they have been through a lean spell , good luck and further success to them.’

