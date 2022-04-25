Opinion

BBC Sport comments from neutrals – Significant on Newcastle United after Norwich match

Intriguing to read through these BBC Sport comments, following on from Newcastle’s victory over Norwich.

The comments from neutrals especially telling…

A little different to what Newcastle United fans have come to expect from the BBC Sport ‘neutrals’!

The BBC Sport comments from neutrals are usually just overwhelmingly a catalogue of abuse aimed at NUFC supporters. As well as regular claims of how Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce actually hadn’t been all that bad at / for Newcastle United…

Quite amazing how repeatedly so many fans of so many other clubs are interested in Newcastle United AND are bothered enough to go to the effort of leaving such lovely endearing messages.

On this occasion though, except for the odd one trolling, it isn’t comment after comment abusing Newcastle fans and our club, with the new ownership mentioned time after time.

Instead, there are a fair few compliments for Newcastle United and a recognition of the overwhelming factors that have turned things around…Eddie Howe and new ambitious owners replacing Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley!

The BBC Sport readers comments, mainly from neutrals, although the odd Norwich and Newcastle fan also contributing, tells you all you need to know about a distinct change of mood, even if it only proves temporary…

‘I have got to hand it to you Newcastle fans. (As a Liverpool fan I think) Your club has certainly bought well. That Bruno Guimaraes is one heck of a player. Did he really cost the club forty million. He is fast becoming an absolute bargain. I hear Real Madrid are after him. Make sure you get him to sign an extended contract.’

‘At the rate Man United are playing, Newcastle are going to take their European spot.’

‘Won 11 out of their last 16 League games! Newcastle are doing amazing-well done!

From a M.Utd fan.’

‘(From a Man City fan) Newcastle is playing a lovely refreshing brand of football. Always liked their coach. They surely will be adding more colours to the premier league next season as their team develops.’

‘Brilliant stuff. Howe has worked wonders. And before everyone starts going on about money – like we are the only ones with it – Bruce even with all the cash would not have got us this far. We’d probably still be in the bottom 3! Great team spirit, actual tactics and effort. Tough games coming up but at least we know we will have a team with a plan and that gives it a go. Well done lads!’

‘Howe has spent less than Bruce did at Newcastle. Bruce took over a comfortably mid-table team from Rafa, spent about £140m and left us looking like relegation favourites.

Howe has spent £90m and taken us from 19th to 9th, and currently in the second best form in the league across 2022.’

‘(From a Liverpool fan) Anybody here wondering where Newcastle would be in the table if the owners had bought the club before the start of the season and then appointed Eddie Howe with the whole squad having a pre season to get used to his tactics.’

‘Newcastle… the sleeping giant is waking up!

‘Sleeping giant? Newcastle are tiny.’

‘Literally you have to just applaud Newcastle for their turnaround. 19th to 9th in 3 months. Stunning. Don’t go on holiday like Southampton yet, keep pushing until the end of the season!’

‘Well done Newcastle everyone had u wrote off but u proved them all wrong.’

‘Money saved you. End of. Nothing to be proud of really.’

‘Good players signed by Eddie Howe in the January window but let’s not forget the players who were already at the club, Eddie has rejuvenated them, he has created a team that is hard to beat and money cannot buy team spirit. The whole squad, manager and his staff deserve all the credit for this.’

‘Loving seeing Newcastle zoom up the table under the great Eddie Howe,so many of us AFCB fans have Newcastle as our second team and are so pleased to see Eddie doing so well.’

‘The anti-takeover and anti-NUFC bias is laughable. Scared of a huge club that’s got the chance to no longer be a sleeping giant, and rightly so. Other fans will always have a go, but I’m loving the hatred from so-called pundits. Cannot stand the fact we are on the up again. That’s what I’ll be looking forward to if we win something – the bile from them getting worse!!’

‘Remember April 23rd 2022, the day Newcastle broke into the top ten,well done from a Leicester fan.’

‘(Leicester fan) Nice to see Newcastle’s rise theyve had enough rubbish past few years, best of luck to you.’

‘Absolute credit to Newcastle and, in particular, Eddie Howe. They may have spent a few quid in January but not crazy money and to do the job he has done is remarkable.’

‘If Newcastle can continue this run they’ll be in Europe next year…what a turnaround!’

‘Seems strange that people worry enough about a club buying players in a transfer window to comment on here. What else is a transfer window for? Like it or not clubs with money spend. Liverpool buy Dias not with buttons but with money. City pay £100 mill for a reserve winger!’

‘Best money spent was on Bruce’s pay-off.’

‘(Arsenal fan) Very happy to see the Geordies playing well again specially for the fans who have put up with a lot.’

‘A team with spirit, do not support Newcastle but glad they have proved a lot of people wrong, premiership next season and not the championship as quite a few predicted. Yes they have spent money but wisely and it is paying dividends.’

‘The boy Linton’s turning into a top notch footballer.’

‘(Liverpool fan) Brilliant to see Newcastle doing so well !!!!’

