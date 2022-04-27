Opinion

Aye, let’s get carried away

Why not? After all, this isn’t Newcastle United fans seeing the team scraping their way to safety.

We only had FIVE points when Eddie answered the call and gave us a team that are obviously understating this tactics and work ethic.

Aye, players at times have bad games but they are all trying and all smiling.

Newcastle United are now sat on 43 points and you don’t need Carol Vorderman to work that out, 38 added points under Eddie Howe is amazing.

Whilst since that one-off Spurs game, 12 points out of a possible 12 and only let in one goal.

“Aye, but ya spent millions, bought ya way out of trouble ” the naysayers say.

However, since Saudi Thursday back in October, I think five players for 90 million and whatever wor Eddie and his Hotrods are on, is canny business. Especially when you look as how well they enhance the first team squad, even when not playing,

Not only the men’s first team, the women’s team all working hard as well.

This is a Newcastle United that has firmly got its dip back in its hip and its glide back in its stride.

Wor flags does a fantastic turn, the fans do their bit, the streets are buzzing, the pubs are buzzing, even the craic at work is buzzing.

No more spoilt weekends with no hope, cheers Amanda.

So aye, I’m going to get carried away and so should all other Newcastle United fans.

Howay the lads and lasses.

*** Sunday 1 May, the lasses playing at home at St James Park, for the first time. Let’s fill up St James Park and smash Amanda Staveley’s 30,000 target (turnstiles 42 and 43 may need help…).

