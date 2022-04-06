News

Arsenal announce subsidised tickets for final away match at Newcastle United

Arsenal have announced ticket details for their final Premier League away match of the season against Newcastle United.

That game kicking off at 8pm on Monday 16 May after Sky Sports moved it for live UK broadcast.

A nightmare for both sets of fans in terms of travel / work arrangements for many people, whilst absolutely ruining what is always a great social occasion, the final home match of the season for Newcastle United supporters.

As for Arsenal fans, the Gunners have confirmed that they are subsidising the cost of their tickets for this Newcastle United match, with £4 knocked off per ticket. This Friday (8 April 2022) will see tickets go on sale to Arsenal supporters.

For Newcastle United fans, season ticket holders and members will see home tickets go on sale for this Arsenal match at 10am on Tuesday 26 April.

Arsenal official announcement – 6 April 2022:

Newcastle United v Arsenal

St James’ Park

Premier League

Monday 16th May 2022

Kick Off: 20:00

Live On Sky Sports

We have received an allocation of 3209 tickets for this fixture.

The tickets will be located in Blocks L7F, L7H, L7J, L7K, L7L, L7M, LL7H, LL7J, LL7K, LL7L and LL7M.

Discounted Premier League away tickets

We are delighted to remind our loyal travelling supporters that we are continuing to provide a further £4 discount on all away Premier League match tickets this season in addition to the £30 cap on away tickets.

Tickets are priced at:

Adult – £26.00

Over 65’s – £21.00

Full Time Student – £21.00

Under 18’s – £15.00

Accessibility – £15.00

Accessibility tickets will include a free personal assistant, if eligible.

Priority booking Period No.1 (PB:1)

Tickets will go on sale to current Members previously on the Away Scheme on Friday, April 8th, 2022 at 10am until 9am on Monday, April 11th, 2022. Please ensure you book in this window to guarantee your ticket(s) for this fixture.

Newcastle United remaining matches:

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (Could be selected for live TV nearer the day of the game but the timing of the kick-off won’t change as all PL teams play at same time in the final round of matches)

