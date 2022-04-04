News

Antonio Conte sees brilliance as he reflects on Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1

Antonio Conte was a happy man at the final whistle on Sunday.

The Tottenham boss insisting that his team had been on the right track even when they were lucky to go in at half-time level with Newcastle United, having gone behind and then equalising just before the break with only their second effort on target of the opening 45 minutes.

Antonio Conte saying that he told his team in the dressing room at half-time ‘…keep patience, don’t lose the concentration, continue to play in this way, you will see we are going to win the game.’

The Spurs manager then going on to see his players very quickly make true his prediction, as within nine minutes of the restart they were 3-1 up and had the game won.

Antonio Conte though conceding that ‘Newcastle were well prepared and have good players but we are in a good moment.’

Well, Newcastle United certainly looked well prepared in the opening half but anything but as soon as they stepped out for the second-half, almost like an actor suddenly forgetting their lines after the interval.

Antonio Conte described it as a ‘brilliant performance’ from his team and of course as Newcastle United became ragged in their defending, Tottenham are arguably the best in the Premier League when it comes to the ability of a front three to punish mistakes.

Tottenham have won five of their last six games and scored 21 goals in the process, plus eight games ago they scored three goals in a win at Man City.

Spurs on a real high and for Newcastle United a time to reflect on why they suddenly put in such a poor second half performance.

Antonio Conte reflecting on Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1:

“It was a brilliant performance.

“I asked my players to start again in the way we finished before the international break, and they made me happy.

“After the first half, in the dressing room I spoke with my players and said to keep patience, don’t lose the concentration, continue to play in this way, you will see we are going to win the game.

“I like the calm. When you feel yourself strong, you show this. Today, we showed this.

“It’s good for me. I’m proud, proud to see my team showing calmness, resilience, and the right moment to attack, the right moment to control the game and keep possession.

“Don’t forget, in the last six games, we’ve scored I don’t know how many goals (21). It’s good. Also, we missed chances to score more.

“I have seen great focus, great concentration. I enjoyed watching the game, enjoyed watching my team play in this way, despite the difficulty that we found against Newcastle, especially in the first half, where their tactical plan was to stay deep and close every space, and we were 1-0 down.

“Despite this, I have seen a good reaction, great solidity and mentality. This is very important.

“It means my players have the confidence and the feeling now is positive, very good, because you can see the way we’re playing, the goals we’re scoring, the chances we’re creating.”

“Newcastle were well prepared and have good players but we are in a good moment.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Tottenham 5 Newcastle 1 – Sunday 3 April 4.30pm

Goals:

Tottenham:

Davies 43, Doherty 48, Son 54, Emerson 63, Bergwijn 83

Newcastle:

Schar 39

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Tottenham 62% (65%) Newcastle 38% (35%)

Total shots were Tottenham 19 (8) Newcastle 8 (4)

Shots on target were Tottenham 6 (2) Newcastle 1 (1)

Corners were Tottenham 2 (2) Newcastle 3 (1)

Referee: Martin Atkinson

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Guimaraes 59), Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Willock, , Joelinton (Murphy 59), Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wood (Lascelles 70)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Longstaff, Ritchie, Krafth

