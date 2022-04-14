Transfer Market

Alex Murphy is now signing for Newcastle United after successful talks – Report

Newcastle United have won the race to sign Alex Murphy.

After successful talks on Tyneside with his representatives, RTE report that the teenager has chosen St James Park to move to this summer.

A host of other clubs were interested in the young defender, including Celtic, Torino and Brighton, but Alex Murphy set to join Newcastle United instead.

Newcastle’s interest was first revealed back in February, described as a ‘wonderkid’ by the Irish Examiner, they reported that Newcastle had made a cash offer for the young central defender who can also play at left-back.

The 17 year old plays for Galway United and has now made 18 appearances for the Irish club, combining football with continuing his education.

Under post-Brexit rules, Alex Murphy can’t move to Newcastle United (or any other English club) until he turns 18 in June.

The Irish Examiner said back in February that Newcastle United had made an opening bid of 100,000 euros (approx £84,000) up front for the young defender, with more money to come if he progresses. In this RTE update they don’t put a figure on what has been agreed between the two clubs.

Alex Murphy made his first team debut for Galway in June 2021 against Athlone Town as a 16 year old.

Murphy joined Galway at 15 from Corrib Rangers and he has been an Ireland international underage regular for some time.

The left-footed centre-back was also on standby for the Ireland U21 squad in October.

