Alan Shearer selects this Newcastle United star in his Premier League team of the week

Alan Shearer has chosen the eleven players who most impressed him this past weekend in the top tier.

The player turned pundit naming his Premier League team of the week.

The NUFC legend including one of the players who impressed in Friday night’s match at St James Park.

After three starts away from home and a number of cameos off the bench at home, Bruno Guimaraes the star man against Wolves.

On his first start at St James Park, the Brazil international midfielder really impressing all Newcastle United fans, including Alan Shearer.

The Alan Shearer Premier League team of the week:

Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Cristian Romero (Tottenham)

Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea)

Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Enock Mwepu (Brighton)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Manager:

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0 – Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 41% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

