Alan Shearer interviews Tammy Abraham and talk turns to Newcastle United

A really interesting interview published on Thursday morning, sees Alan Shearer speaking to Tammy Abraham.

The Newcastle United legend building another strong strand to his media work, with this ongoing series of interviews he is carrying out on behalf of The Athletic.

Tammy Abraham’s a typical story of a promising young Chelsea player coming up through the ranks, a series of loan moves (Bristol City, Swansea, Aston Villa) but finding his opportunities limited at Stamford Bridge.

In 2019/20, Abraham (who a number of times in the past was linked with a potential move to Newcastle United) got 25 Premier League starts and scored 15 goals.

However, £120m spent on Havertz and Werner, the following 2020/21 season saw only 12 PL starts for Chelsea and 6 goals.

Then last summer (2021), Lukaku signed for £100m and Tammy Abraham off to AS Roma for £34m, having had to admit defeat on his Chelsea dream.

Interviewed by Alan Shearer, Tammy Abraham admits there were other clubs that were interested in him and contact had been made, before he chose AS Roma. The England striker saying it was a difficult situation to manage before he chose the Serie A club.

This sparked a very interesting and amusing anecdote from Alan Shearer himself (see extract below), going back 26 years in time to when he made his big move.

Shearer revealing that before signing for Newcastle United, he had travelled to Italy with his agent to meet Serie A clubs who were showing interest. Only for a chance meeting at the Trevi Fountain to remind him of where he absolutely had to move (back) to…

Alan Shearer interviewing Tammy Abraham for The Athletic, on choosing to move to AS Roma:

‘He (Tammy Abraham) had other opportunities. “Yeah, I had a few,” he says. “The Arsenal one got out and there were other clubs as well, but it’s never black and white and just speaking to Mourinho and Roma and the sporting director, they had an ambition and an aim. They wanted the club to reach certain targets, they hadn’t won a trophy for a while and they hadn’t done as well in the league as they would have wanted.

“It was about seeing a vision and… how can I put it? It’s just like what Newcastle (United) are doing: building again. I could see where Mourinho wanted me to be and he believed in me. This was the best place for me. Thank god I’ve done it.”

Tammy’s mention of Newcastle stirs a memory of my own, if you’ll indulge me for a paragraph or two. When I was leaving Blackburn, I also had a few options and Italy was one of them; firm interest from Sampdoria and Roma were sniffing, too. So I flew to Rome with my agent, all very hush-hush, and in between meetings he suggested we pay a visit to the Trevi Fountain. I was keeping my head down for obvious reasons but, “What’s the harm?” I thought. “Nobody will recognise me.”

And wouldn’t you know it… a coach pulls up, rammed with Geordie tourists. “Hoy man, Shearer! What are ye deein’ here?” Honestly, you couldn’t make it up. Even in the Eternal City, I was being pointed home.’

