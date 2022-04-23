News

Alan Shearer absolutely loving it – Saluting Newcastle United Brazilian three goal salvo

Alan Shearer enjoying his Saturday afternoon viewing.

The Newcastle United legend reacting as Eddie Howe and his team took a massive step forward up the Premier League.

United playing their way into ninth place in the table after a very convincing three goal win at Carrow Road, a scrappy 35 minutes followed by a dominant Newcastle display with the result never in doubt once Tim Krul was beaten for the first time.

Alan Shearer saluting the Newcastle United Brazilian contingent for delivering the three points.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes scoring three goals that the Premier League’s greatest striker would have been more than happy with.

Two goals from Joelinton in the first half.

The first a ball played across that was slightly behind him but ‘Big Joe’ adjusting his body and hitting an unstoppable 15 yard shot past Tim Krul.

Then the second, Joelinton gambling and running into space beyond the back post, striker’s instinct kicking in, Murphy’s wayward shot going across goal and Newcastle’s record signing doing the rest with his left foot finish.

Bruno G will become NUFC’s record signing when his bonus Newcastle United avoiding relegation payment becomes payable to Lyon.

Worth every penny of the £41m he will eventually cost.

His classy chip over Tim Krul just a few minutes into the second-half, absolutely flooring Norwich.

Alan Shearer was Newcastle United’s AND the World’s record signing back in 1996.

The Brazilian duo may not be quite at that level at the moment BUT every sign that they can be key players to help progress Newcastle United even further next season.

Up to ninth tonight but if both Joelinton and Bruno G can become regular goalscorers, what an attacking set up NUFC could potentially have come August, especially if the summer transfer window brings more magic from Eddie Howe.

Alan Shearer commenting via his personal Twitter account:

Alan Shearer after Joelinton smashes Newcastle United into the lead on 35 minutes:

“Big Joe”

Alan Shearer after Joelinton makes it 2-0 on 41 minutes:

“He’s Brazilian… He only cost £40 million…”

Alan Shearer after that top quality Bruno G chip over Tim Krul for 3-0:

“Oh my word Brunnnoooo”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 23 April 3pm

Goals:

Norwich:

Newcastle:

Joelinton 35, 41, Bruno G 49

(Half-time stats are in brackets)

Possession was Norwich 45% (44%) Newcastle 55% (56%)

Total shots were Norwich 5 (2) Newcastle 13 (6)

Shots on target were Norwich 2 (0) Newcastle 7 (2)

Corners were Norwich 2 (1) Newcastle 3 (2)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Burn, Targett, Longstaff, Guimaraes (Gayle 87), Willock, Joelinton (Almiron 67), Murphy (Ritchie 74), Saint-Maximin

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Shelvey, Manquillo, Fernandez, Wood

(Just look at that Premier League table after Norwich 0 Newcastle 3…Read HERE)

(Norwich 0 Newcastle 3 – Eddie Howe’s black and white army! Read HERE)

