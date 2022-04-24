Opinion

’53 days until 2022/23 Premier League fixtures are released – I can’t wait!’

If anybody still had any lingering worries, they were swept away at Carrow Road, so now we can all look forward to the release of the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United hammering Norwich City 3-0 away from home.

That result making it 10 wins in Newcastle’s last 14 Premier League matches, astonishing.

Sunday morning seeing NUFC in ninth place in the table on 43 points, Newcastle United are now as close (15 points) to fifth top as they are to third bottom. Remarkable.

Anyway, what it all means is that now we can start planning the next year of our (football) lives.

Next season of course having the added novelty of World Cup finals bang in the middle of it.

There are only 53 days until the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures are going to be released and bottom line is, when this current Premier League season ends in four weeks time, those fixtures for next season will follow only 25 days later….

This is the upcoming footballing schedule, including for Newcastle United, with the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures coming into view:

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Sunday 8 May 4.30pm – Man City away (Sky Sports)

Monday 16 May 8pm – Arsenal home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away

Thursday 16 June 2022 – 2022/23 Premier League fixtures released

Saturday 30 July 2022 – The Football League kick off their fixtures.

6 August 2022 – The Premier League kick off their matches with 16 rounds of fixtures to be crammed in before the World Cup.

2 November 2022 – UEFA plan to have all six group games in Champions League and Europa League completed before this date.

12/13 November 2022 – Final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup.

14 November 2022 – Players able to join up with national squads only a week ahead of the finals starting.

21 November to 18 December 2022 – Qatar World Cup takes place.

4 December 2022 – Championship matches to begin again after the World Cup group stage.

26 December 2022 – Full round of Premier League fixtures, the first of 22 more rounds of games to be fitted in by end of May.

28 May 2023 – Final round of Premier League 2022/23 fixtures.

It was always going to be a mad year / season for football but what a relief that Newcastle United aren’t approaching it in the Championship, we would be kicking off our season in July 2022!

Although, even so, what it basically means is that there will be a six week gap with no Premier League games, in order to accommodate the Qatar World Cup, however, the 2022/23 PL season will only start a week earlier and finish a week later compared to this current 2021/22 PL season. So same number of Premier League matches next season BUT four weeks less to play them.

Also, when you study the dates above, for example players who are involved in the World Cup final and third / fourth place match, will have Premier League games only a week later.

This is going to be crazy for so many players and clubs, not just the elite with elite players involved right to the end of the World Cup in Qatar.

This coming season though, could also be one of massive opportunity for a club such as Newcastle United.

With new ambitious owners in place, a new Head Coach who has done such a superb job so far, and indeed a whole new club set up now set to be put in place.

