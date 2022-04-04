News

4 Leicester City players definitely ruled out of Newcastle United match plus how many rested?

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game at St James Park, four Leicester City players definitely won’t be involved.

Brendan Rodgers’ team taking on Newcastle United in a 2.15pm kick-off.

Going into the match, the Foxes are in a bit of a no-man’s land, safe from relegation already in ninth place and 40 points, but 14 points off top six and 17 points off top four, with even a nine point gap up to Wolves one step above them in eighth.

The very good news for Newcastle United is that Jamie Vardy is ruled out.

Having had hamstring and knee problems, Brendan Rodgers has ruled the England striker out of this game and says he hopes that in another week or so there may be more positive news on Vardy.

Another influential player who will be missing is midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, having had surgery he won’t now be playing again this season.

Also missing at St James Park with be back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward and left-back Ryan Bertrand, their respective injuries now seeing them looking towards next season rather than Newcastle United on Sunday or any other remaining matches this season.

Altogether, four Leicester City players definitely ruled out of the starting eleven at St James Park.

However, we also await with interest, to see how many players Brendan Rodgers rests, bearing in mind there is nothing to play for in the Premier League but EVERYTHING to play for in Europe.

The Leicester City players won through to the Europa Conference League semi-finals on Thursday, that victory over PSV seeing the final whistle blown only some 66 hours before Sunday’s kick-off against Newcastle.

Pretty safe I think to say that Brendan Rodgers will not be picking his entire first choice eleven again, in a match that so quickly follows. The only question is just how many he will look after and rest, either by choice or necessity.

With at least another 11 matches (all competitions) to play by Sunday 22 May, it will mean the Leicester City players will have had 15 games in 50 days by the time they play their final PL match of the season. A league game which could then be followed by a European final.

Needless to say, we know where Leicester’s priorities will be and hopefully as a result, Newcastle United will face a much changed opposition tomorrow afternoon.

