Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 2 Leicester 1

Sunday afternoon ended Newcastle 2 Leicester 1.

Newcastle United falling behind but yet again showing real character and commitment to come back and win, making it five home wins in a row.

Bruno Guimaraes man of the match, as he crowned a great all round display with two goals that won the match.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is David Punton.

POSITIVES

Heads we win

Where else is there to start, other than with the performance of Bruno G?

The Brazilian put in a virtuoso display from centre mid, chipping in with the small matter of two massive goals.

The late drama felt like a moment of awakening for our club.

He’s ran 80 yards deep into stoppage time and applied a stunning diving header to hand us all three points and sicken Leicester, who have had it all their own way on visits to SJP in recent years.

There is something magical about Brazilian footballers. They can operate in tight space where others panic. They are clever in the penalty area. Technique that is almost god given talent.

Bruno has it all in his locker. He’s got his first goals at St James’ and he’s helping us to boss midfield battles alongside his countryman Joelinton.

The good news is there even more to come. A cult hero already.

Glass half full backs

Special mention has to be reserved for both Matt Targett and Emil Krafth.

Our full backs were excellent in this game.

The Swedish right back had one of his best games for United. Seven tackles, three interceptions and he won eight from ten ground duels.

It was a given that Emil would need to be moved on in the summer but he’s certainly making a strong case to stay on.

Targett was his usual reliable self too and his role in the winning goal was rightly highlighted on Match of the Day.

Fresh legs

It was good to see Joe Willock back in action – and what an impact that was on a day when we’d all probably have been happy with a point.

The former Arsenal man gave us fresh legs late in the game.

It was his lung bursting gallop down the left that tore a hole in a tiring Leicester City.

Able to exploit this with clever play, driving into the box and on his weaker foot the effort was there.

He earned his luck and when the cross flicked off a Leicester boot, it was goal time with the very last moment of the game.

NEGATIVES

Easy on the eye

It wasn’t the best performance we have ever seen from United, despite the fact we won!

I may get pelters, but the second half was drifting, and Leicester threatened a bit more than we did.

The next phase of the rebuild needs to focus on dominating sides and killing them off quick. No mean feat in the Premier League these days of course.

Lookman Leicester

Having watched the game back, is it fair to say that perhaps Martin Dubravka could have done a bit better for the goal?

It was a well worked training ground move from the Foxes but when the shot came in, it seemed to go right under the keeper’s body. I think he should have saved it.

He’s a thoroughly solid custodian though, so I don’t want to be too critical. It was just that one moment. Other passages of play he did well.

You may take an alternative view and say there was nothing he could have done for that Lookman strike. It’s a talking point for sure.

ASM’s getting there

The road back to top form is coming for Allan Saint-Maximin. I can sense he’s due a goal very soon.

Against Leicester he certainly had some moments but he snatched at a few shots and it was a frustrating afternoon overall.

The good news – there is way more to come. I am firmly in the camp that does not wish to see the flying Frenchman sold.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Sunday 17 April 2.15pm

Goals:

Leicester:

Lookman 19

Newcastle:

Bruno G 30, 90+5

Possession was Leicester 69% Newcastle 31%

Total shots were Leicester 8 Newcastle 16

Shots on target were Leicester 2 Newcastle 7

Corners were Leicester 5 Newcastle 3

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Crowd: 52,104 (2,400 Leicester)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 70), Saint-Maximin (Gayle 90+1), Wood (Willock 69)

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Longstaff, Ritchie, Fernandez, Lascelles

(Match Report : ‘Message for Bruno Guimaraes after 2 goals and MOTM – I think that deal may already have been struck old son’ – Read HERE)

(Eddie Howe perfectly sums up Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Reflecting on Bruno and this massive win – Read HERE)

(Garth Crooks bizarre description of Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 as picks NUFC star in PL team of the week – Read HERE)

(This is brilliant from Brendan Rodgers after Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Fair play to Foxes boss – Read HERE)

(Watch brilliant Bruno Guimaraes winner HERE – Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 match highlights)

(Bruno Guimaraes with Easter message for Newcastle United fans after Sunday afternoon – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – The three big points that I’m taking from the match – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 2 Leicester 1 – Instant NUFC fan / writer reaction to Sunday afternoon victory – Read HERE)

