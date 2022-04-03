Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 1 Wolves 0

Friday night ended Newcastle 1 Wolves 0.

A tough tight match where Newcastle United had to keep their discipline against an opposition who don’t score a lot but who have a defensive record this season that is only bettered by the top three.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers / contributors to come up with 3 positives and 3 negatives following the game, this time it is Davey Hat Trick.

POSITIVES

The Result

At the three-quarter point of this game, I was telling myself to be happy with a draw and a point towards Premier League safety.

I was more concerned about Wolves snatching a late winner than I was about Newcastle doing the same.

Three points felt like a huge result and I think it is.

There was an overexcited bloke in the bar afterwards loudly proclaiming that we are mathematically safe now. We are not – but it would take an unprecedented series of freak results to see us relegated now.

Solid, if Not Spectacular…

…but I’ll take it.

Everything good about Eddie Howe’s management of Newcastle United was on display against Wolves.

We were tactically sound, full of endeavour, and positive for most of the 90 minutes. In the same way that our manager has transformed the contribution of Joelinton, Schär, Fraser et al, Emil Krafth’s recent improvement continued, and Almiron had a good game.

I thought we were the better side and – unlike under Steve Bruce – the team seemed to believe that from the moment they walked onto the pitch.

Bruno, Obviously

Everyone was purring over Gumiaraes’ performance, so I will too.

You can see he is a step above many of the players in the Premier League, and if he’s an example of the standard of player we are looking to recruit, good times must surely lie ahead.

He finds space, he is unconcerned if he has three opponents round him, and he is effective all over the park.

I’d like to see him in a more forward role but he’s a player I’d pay to watch regardless of position

NEGATIVES

Next Steps

I stand by my comments above – everyone made a contribution to the cause – and we won a game against a side who know how to win away.

If the aim for next season is to avoid relegation, I’d back this squad to meet that objective comfortably.

However, if we are aiming for better things – and our new owners have made it clear that we are – we need better footballers. Lots of passes went astray against Wolves; it happens a lot less to the better sides in the league.

There is a lack of creativity that the better sides have in abundance and we need the most elusive players of all, a reliable goalscorer or two. I like this squad, I like these players, but we need better.

He Can’t Do Everything

Our players seem to have cottoned on to the idea that Bruno is a baller. And he is.

However, I felt some were too quick to give him the ball rather than take responsibility themselves. On some occasions, he already had a man or three on him.

Of course, he’s willing, and he’s good enough to get himself out of most difficulties, but not all, and not against every team.

And if opposition coaches start seeing everything going through him, they’ll find a way to nullify him. We need to spread the work around a bit more.

Ticket Touts

For the first time in aeons, I met someone flogging tickets outside the ground pre-match, and he was asking well over the odds for them.

I guess we live in a free market economy, and I guess we should applaud entrepreneurial spirit, but I hate to see this.

If there are season ticket holders and members buying tickets early doors solely to profit from their fellow Mags, then they ought to be ashamed of themselves. I hope no one bought them.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 0– Friday 8 April 8pm

Goals:

Wolves:

Newcastle:

Wood 72 (pen)

Half-time stats in brackets.

Possession was Wolves 59% (50%) Newcastle 59% (50%)

Total shots were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 12 (5)

Shots on target were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Wolves 2 (0) Newcastle 1 (0)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Crowd: 52,164 (3,000 Wolves)

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 88), Joelinton, Fraser (Almiron 13), Saint-Maximin (Murphy 90+5), Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Ritchie, Manquillo, Lascelles

