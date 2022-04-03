Opinion

‘3 points and Bruno Guimaraes gives my boys his shirt – They’ll remember it for the rest of their lives’

I took our boys to their first Newcastle United game last month, the rescheduled match against Southampton away.

What an absolute belter of a day (night) it was for them too.

Their first ever NUFC game resulting in a toon 2-1 away win.

An excellent equaliser by Chris Wood, his first Newcastle United goal courtesy of a superb Jonjo Shelvey ball into the box.

Then even better, that backheel volley winner from Bruno Guimaraes, also his first for NUFC.

Just when I thought things couldn’t get any better, after the final whistle I couldn’t believe it when Bruno Guimaraes himself, headed over in our direction and handed his shirt to the boys!

@NUFC Clip recorded of @brunoog97 gifting our boys his shirt at the end of the Southampton game last Thursday 😍 thank you so so much @brunoog97 memories that will last a life time for our boys 🥰😍🇧🇷🚕🖤🤍⚫⚪ vamos Bruno 🙏 #BRUNOG39 #NUFC #NUFCFans pic.twitter.com/4oBYsab0ha — Ash Holdway (@AshHoldway) March 15, 2022

What a day, one that the boys will remember for the rest of their lives.

Would love for Bruno himself to hopefully see this and our thanks for making it such a particularly special day (night), for two young (and one not so young…) fans.

UP THE TOON

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

(Bruno Guimaraes reacts after first start and stunning winning goal – ‘Dreams are made to come true’ – Read HERE)

(Watch HERE brilliant Bruno Guimaraes winner here – Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights)

