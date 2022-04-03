News

3 Newcastle United players not available for Norwich match – Official update and changes set to be made

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier continue to be absent after having surgery and are currently working their way back to full fitness.

Eddie Howe still hoping that the two England internationals will play again sometime before this current season ends.

Only a month and four more games to go though, after Saturday at Carrow Road.

The Head Coach has also given an update on Ryan Fraser.

Missing the last two matches, the winger had go for another scan of his hamstring, as the club had ‘two conflicting opinions’ after the initial scans. Eddie Howe saying this morning that the good news is that the new scan results show ‘no massive problem’ but that like Trippier and Wilson, Fraser faces a race against time to play again this season.

So those are three Newcastle United players who definitely won’t be in the starting eleven against Norwich BUT Eddie Howe indicating that he is also very likely to make changes to the team that beat both Leicester and Palace.

Having played Sunday and Wednesday, Eddie Howe wanting to look after his players and try to minimise as much as possible any potential injuries.

Having reached 40 points and knocking on the door of the top half now, Newcastle United are guaranteed to go at least as high as tenth if beating Norwich, as tenth placed Brighton are home to Southampton on Sunday.

Whilst if Leicester fail to win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon, Eddie Howe and his side will find themselves in ninth if beating the Canaries.

Eddie Howe talking to the media ahead of the Norwich match – 22 April 2022:

Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser:

“He’s had his second scan and there’s relatively good news, in that there’s no massive problem for him, but he’s in race against time to get fit before the end of the season.”

Eddie Howe on making changes potentially to his starting eleven:

“We may freshen things up.

“We’ll look at it on an individual basis but we want players that are 100% fit and ready to give their best again physically.

“We’ve had a big physical effort so we need to be ready.”

Eddie Howe on maintaining the right mindset:

“We have a way of playing that has delivered consistent performances.

“We don’t want to let those standards drop and let that feeling go.

“Not for one second will our preparation drop and our expectations of the players wont drop.”

