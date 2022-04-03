News

3 Newcastle United players not available for Liverpool match – Official update and interesting dilemmas

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Liverpool, the early kick-off (12.30pm) on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier continue to be absent after having surgery and are currently working their way back to full fitness.

Eddie Howe still hoping that the two England internationals will play again sometime before this current season ends and revealing that Trippier has now had one training session with the first team squad, as he takes a significant step on his comeback trail.

Only 23 days now until the season ends though, so still touch and go as to whether Kieran Trippier will get any minutes in the remaining games, as Eddie Howe is sure to only play him if thinks there is no extra risk of further / new injury beyond what is the case for any player.

Similar case for Callum Wilson, Eddie Howe saying the striker is also ‘edging closer’ but he is yet to join in with group training so far and surely only a remote chance that he will be risked again this season.

That is two players who are definitely out of this Liverpool match and Ryan Fraser is a third, the winger with a hamstring issue and also touch and go as to whether he will play for Newcastle again this season.

Eddie Howe did have some positive news, saying that after Norwich there are no new injuries to impact on his team selection.

However, there are selection dilemmas for the NUFC Head Coach, as having played Sunday and Wednesday last week, when it got to Saturday at Carrow Road, Eddie Howe made four changes.

Lascelles, Longstaff, Willock and Murphy coming in, with Schar, Shelvey, Wood and Almiron dropping out.

Eddie Howe talked about rotating the squad and that certainly appeared to have been the case, rather than injury etc, as all four who came out of the team were on the bench.

The Head Coach has tended to reward players if they come in and do well. All four did ok at Norwich but not for me making any kind of absolute case for them staying in the side.

Plus the four who dropped to the bench hadn’t been struggling for form.

Against Liverpool we need our best players on the pitch and for me, I would most definitely play Schar, Wood and Almiron, with maybe the only dubious one is whether Shelvey or Willock play.

Eddie Howe talking to the media ahead of the Liverpool match – 29 April 2022:

“We have no fresh injuries.

“We definitely won’t rush them (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) back.

“We won’t put them at risk but if they’re fit we’ll use them like any other player.

“I think that’s important.

“They’ve had targets and goals to hit and when you’re injured it’s important you have those things.

“Kieran we’ve seen on the grass and he’s trained with us for one session.

“Callum isn’t quite there yet but he’s edging closer and is doing a lot of work with the sports science team.”

Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser:

“Ryan has been out on the grass but he’s not trained.

“We’re taking it careful with him as hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult.

“Will he play again this season?

“I’m not sure at this moment in time but it’s not a serious injury.”

Eddie Howe on Liverpool:

“We know that nothing but our best tomorrow will be good enough.

“We have to be perfect defensively but we still have to give them a threat the other way.

“I think we have the players to do that but we need them at their very best levels.”

“I think we can attack the game with no fear, play our game and try and impose that onto Liverpool.”

