News

3 Newcastle United players not available for Crystal Palace match – Official update

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Tuesday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier of course continue to be absent after having surgery and are currently working their way back to full fitness.

Eddie Howe saying that nothing has changed with either of the long-term absentees.

Never any chance of either of them featuring against Crystal Palace but Eddie Howe still hoping that both will play again sometime before this current season ends.

The Head Coach had hoped to have Ryan Fraser in the squad against Leicester after the winger was forced off through injury in the Wolves game. Eddie Howe believing at the time the injury was only minor.

However, Fraser was nowhere to be seen on Sunday afternoon and now the Head Coach saying the Scottish international is having to go for another scan of his hamstring, as the club had ‘two conflicting opinions’ after the initial scans.

Eddie Howe saying during his press duties this morning that he doesn’t have any new injury issues.

Javier Manquillo was missing from the squad v Leicester due to illness, so presumably the Spaniard is now also back and available.

All three substitutions were tactical on Sunday, as opposed to due to injury. So hopefully Eddie Howe having an almost full squad to choose from, with the exception of the three injured Newcastle United players detailed above.

With Palace on Wednesday then Norwich away on Sunday, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the odd change tomorrow night. Joe Willock probably the most likely of all, having produced that superb run to supply the winner against Leicester after coming off the bench.

Eddie Howe talking to BBC Newcastle ahead of the Crystal Palace match – 19 April 2022:

Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser:

“The plan is to have another scan of his hamstring this week, just to see where the injury is.

“We had an initial scan, and two conflicting opinions, so we’re re-scanning it this week.”

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson:

“Nothing’s changed in the last couple of days, so they’re still on track to hopefully play this season.”

