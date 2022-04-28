News

2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets – Club announce renewal process and 21 days deadline

The club have now announced details concerning the renewal of 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets.

For those NUFC fans concerned, the club are giving them (see below) three weeks to renew.

To ensure their 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets, those supporters having to renew by Thursday 19 May 2022, three days before the season ends for NUFC at Turf Moor.

For those without season tickets at the moment, obviously great interest in how and when season tickets will be made available for next season, with demand sure to outstrip supply.

Premier League rules mean at least a certain proportion have to be kept aside to be sold match by match, so it will be interesting to see just how many 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets are made available sometime after Thursday 19 May to interested fans.

Official club announcement on renewal of 2022/23 Newcastle United season tickets – 28 April 2022:

The renewal period for existing Newcastle United season ticket holders is now open for the 2022/23 campaign.

The club is contacting all current season ticket holders by email to inform them of the renewal process, with letters being posted to any season ticket holders without a valid email address on their club ticketing account.

Supporters wishing to renew their season ticket for the 2022/23 season must complete their renewal by Thursday 19th May.

Any seats not renewed by this date will be released for general sale.

Information on general sale season tickets will be confirmed in due course.

CONTACTING THE BOX OFFICE

We anticipate that the Box Office will be incredibly busy during the renewal period and the club would like to thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Please take a look at our FAQs below, which should answer common queries.

I’m logged in to the website and trying to renew my season ticket online but my seat isn’t showing up on my account.

Your supporter number needs to be linked to your account before you can renew online. Instructions on how to do this can be found here: https://login.nufc.co.uk/Static/FAQs.

What if I still have account credit on my account?

If you have credit on your account this will appear as a part payment option at the checkout. You can offset this credit from your final payment.

Can I move seats?

Season ticket holders cannot move seats during the renewal period, unless for medical reasons.

What if I miss the deadline to renew?

If you miss the deadline to renew your seat will be released for general sale.

ADDITIONAL SUPPORT

If you need any further assistance please email [email protected], call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James’ Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

