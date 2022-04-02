News

2 Newcastle United players not available to start Tottenham match but positive news on 4 others

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier of course continue to be absent…

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph reporting what Eddie Howe said on Friday morning with mixed news on Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson:

‘Bad news on Callum Wilson. Having started running in Dubai his recovery is not progressing as hoped. Howe admitted today plan for him to return is being pushed back. Better news on Trippier, will have a scan today and if clear will be back playing in a few weeks.’

Meanwhile, after their withdrawals from the respective international squads, the Sky Sports man with positive news on Schar and Dubravka, plus Shelvey as well:

“Newcastle have had some Covid-19 in the camp this week but Eddie Howe reckons it’s under control.

“Dubravka, Schar and Shelvey all should be fit to play at Spurs on Sunday.

“Howe says he has a good selection headache, particularly in midfield.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Howe with a very upbeat update on ASM:

“Whenever a player has some time away with illness and injury it’s very difficult to get them back up to speed straight away so this break has been very good for him.

“He’s trained very well and we’re excited to see him back.”