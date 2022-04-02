News

2 Newcastle United players not available for Leicester with 1 also doubtful but 1 back

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the game against Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Eddie Howe giving an update on the fitness, injury and availability situation regarding various Newcastle United players.

Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier of course continue to be absent after having surgery and are currently working their way back to full fitness.

Whilst ahead of this Friday morning briefing, Newcastle fans wondering whether Ryan Fraser and Joe Willock would be available on Sunday.

Willock missing the Wolves match due to an ongoing knee issue, whilst Ryan Fraser forced off very early in that win over Wolves after picking up an injury.

The Newcastle United Head Coach confirming that both Wilson and Trippier are still not back training with the main group yet.

However, Eddie Howe did say that Kieran Trippier is ‘slightly ahead of schedule’ in his comeback.

Realistically though, with only five weeks until the season ends, you have to doubt whether either of the two England internationals will play in any of the remaining seven PL matches, especially if / when Newcastle reach safety.

Better news on Joe Willock, as Eddie Howe says that the midfielder had trained all this week and should be available for selection against Leicester.

Whilst also relatively positive on Ryan Fraser. The Head Coach saying that they think it is only a ‘very small problem’ for Fraser after he was forced off last Friday, though it is in the balance whether the Scotland international will make the matchday squad on Sunday.

Eddie Howe on Kieran Trippier:

“Kieran is very slightly ahead of schedule.

“He’s beginning to run back on the grass with his boots on so that’s a great sign for us.

“He’s still now got to build up his fitness but he’s in a good place.”

Eddie Howe on Joe Willock:

“Joe has made good progress.

“He’s trained this week so we hope to have him fit.”

Eddie Howe on Ryan Fraser:

“I don’t think it’s too bad but was enough to bring him off against Wolves.

“We had a scan with him and it showed a very small problem so hopefully it wont be too long for him – we’ll see whether he makes this game.”

