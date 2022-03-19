Opinion

Winner of worst Summer 2022 Newcastle United signing story declared and it’s only March

Who do you think will be the big Newcastle United signing of summer 2022?

Well surprisingly, like pretty much every other Newcastle fan, I’m assuming you are just like me, totally focused just on staying in the Premier League, before daydreaming about who will be signed in the next transfer window.

Particularly when that next transfer window is still months away.

However, the media have been absolutely shameless and embarrassingly, even on the first day after the January 2022 transfer window ended, journalists were running stories on 1 February 2022 claiming they had inside knowledge of who the next big Newcastle United signing / signings would be come June / July / August.

That has only got worse over the next seven weeks and now I am happy to announce the winner of the worst Summer 2022 Newcastle United signing story, even though it is only March.

Step forward The Mail, congratulations to them on running this ‘classic’…

Newcastle United ‘eyeing up £200MILLION move for Neymar’

‘This season, the 116-cap international has only scored five goals in all competitions, by far his lowest return, and has netted fewer and fewer goals in every passing campaign, with 28, 23, 19, 17 and now five.

However, the former Santos forward would still be an excellent signing for Newcastle, who were bought in October by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund – making them notionally the richest club in the world.

The Magpies would therefore be one of the only clubs on the planet who could afford his fee, likely to be similar to the £198m PSG paid for him in 2017, and his astronomically high £500,000-a-week wages.’

Where do you start?

The idea that Neymar at the age of 30 would be signing for a club who can’t give him Champions League football and indeed, almost certainly couldn’t offer him any chance of winning trophies in the next couple of years, is laughable.

However, I want to concentrate on the Newcastle United side of things. How this daft transfer tale is supposed to have any credibility for those publishing it, when it comes to NUFC’s positioning currently.

For starters, there is going to be no £200m Newcastle United signing this summer. Sorry to break this to you if you in any way believed this might happen…

So does anybody believe that at this stage of the NUFC rebuild, Newcastle United are really going to be paying somebody £500,000 a week, to play alongside some players who will be earning £30,000 / £40,000 a week?

I know this Newcastle United signing story is complete rubbish, paying £200m and £500,000 a week wages for a 30 year old, but also, what about the ‘small’ matter of his availability / non-availability in his time at PSG?

The Soccerway site list these 24 periods of absence for Neymar at PSG in his five seasons there:

Ankle Ligaments 28/11/21 to 13/02/22

Suspended 06/04/21 to 18/04/21

Groin Strain 10/02/21 to 14/03/21

Suspended 01/02/21 to 03/02/21

Ankle Ligaments 13/12/20 to 11/01/21

Medical Condition 04/12/20 to 06/12/20

Groin Strain 28/10/20 18/11/20

Suspended 14/09/20 to 21/09/20

Virus 01/09/20 to 11/09/20

Suspended 25/02/20 to 29/02/20

Hip/Thigh Injury 01/02/20 to 09/02/20

Groin/Pelvis Injury 10/10/19 to 19/11/19

Ankle/Foot Injury 31/07/19 to 22/08/19

Suspended 14/05/19 to 26/05/19

Ankle/Foot Injury 23/01/19 to 19/04/19

Groin Strain 02/12/18 to 01/01/19

Groin Strain 20/11/18 to 26/11/18

Broken Toe 25/02/18 to 19/05/18

Thigh Muscle Strain 19/01/18 to 24/01/18

Rib Injury 10/01/18 to 15/01/18

Suspended 04/12/17 to 10/12/17

Thigh Muscle Strain 02/11/17 to 14/11/17

Suspended 22/10/17 to 27/10/17

Ankle/Foot Injury 20/09/17 to 24/09/17

In his five seasons at PSG, this is how many league games Neymar has been able to start – 20 in 2017/18, 16 in 2018/19, 15 in 2019/20, 15 in 2020/21 and only 14 so far in 2021/22. In five years since his £198m move from Barcelona, Neymar has only managed to start 80 Ligue 1 matches.

The thing you know for sure when rubbish like this Newcastle United signing nonsense is published, is that sooner or later, other media will then use this kind of rubbish and turn it around, putting out even more embarrassing articles claiming the deluded Geordies think Neymar is going to be signed for £200m this summer.

