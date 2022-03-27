Opinion

Why the media hate Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United fans, this will not come as a surprise.

The media really hate us.

Not all of the media of course, that would be a ridiculous thing to claim…just ninety nine per cent or so of them.

I am mainly talking about the wider media here, those who are almost entirely based outside Tyneside.

Generally I am not meaning the relative handful who rely entirely / mostly on Newcastle United fans and the club directly for their livelihood. After all, that would be really daft if they hated the hand(s) that feeds them.

So why is it that the media hates Newcastle United fans?

I can sum it up in one word. Enthusiasm.

Honestly, they really really hate our enthusiasm.

They hate the fact that as Newcastle United fans we don’t play to their rules.

We don’t know our place.

The slightest hint of positivity, of hope…Newcastle United fans go absolutely mental.

It absolutely isn’t that we suddenly expect success is guaranteed, or somehow we are entitled to it. After all, that would be really really crazy if that was the case, seen as the overwhelming majority of us have never seen NUFC win a trophy.

The years when Newcastle United fans saw their team be truly successful are ingrained, now 95 years since the last league title (1927), 67 years since the last domestic trophy (1955 FA Cup), then 53 years since the last trophy of any kind (1969 European Fairs Cup).

It is simply hope and when that rears its head, then we run with it as Newcastle United fans, dream of what just maybe it could lead to. We enjoy the moment, we enjoy even more the pre and post-matches in our brilliant city, whilst also wondering if just maybe we could be finally back on the road to better things, to be being competitive again.

So many other fanbases know their place and that is the way the media like it / them, Newcastle United fans most definitely don’t know their place, at least not the place that the media want us to accept.

They hate it when even though still fighting relegation, Newcastle United fans are still up for a laugh, defiant.

The media ever ready to pounce, to ridicule, because we don’t know our place.

Newcastle United win a few matches, looking like we could more than likely escape the clutches of relegation and the fans are singing ‘…and when we win the Premier League we’ll sing this song all night’ (Bruno magic hat song). No, we aren’t allowed to have a laugh apparently, I saw some of the usual suspects (journalists) ridiculing Newcastle fans because now they (we) are thinking they’re going to win the Premier League.

No, we don’t think we are going to win the title, we are simply having a laugh, we’re happy having won a few games, we’re happy that we no longer have to endure Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, that we now have a club which at the very least won’t be run as a free massive advertising billboard for the owner, that we have a talented decent head coach who doesn’t embarrass us.

For Newcastle United fans dealing with the media, it is like having an argument with your partner, where everything you say and do is twisted / distorted into a negative.

Well, sorry to disappoint you, the (London-centric) media, we are happy and optimistic and buoyantly dreaming again, that just maybe we could one day win something and really be celebrating a team of black and white clad heroes all wearing magic hats.

