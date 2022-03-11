Opinion

Who has been the best Newcastle United signing this season? Vote now please.

Dan Burn

The 29 year old Geordie centre-back brought back home for £12m from Brighton in January 2022.

Bruno Guimares

Brazil international midfielder, the 24 year old signed in January 2022 from Lyon. An initial fee of £35m which will become a new club transfer record of £41m+ when / if add-ons are included, which mainly depends on whether or not Newcastle avoid relegation.

Eddie Howe

The then 43 year old (now 44) picked up in November 2021 as a free agent, became the new Head Coach to replace the outgoing Steve Bruce (who desperately held on to get a reported Mike Ashley arranged £8m pay-off).

Matt Targett

The 26 year old left-back arriving on loan in January 2022 from Aston Villa, after losing his place to new Villa signing Digne.

Kieran Trippier

The 31 year old England defender signed for £12m from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, only months after helping them lift the La Liga title and appearing for England in the final of the Euros.

Joe Willock

After scoring eight goals during his loan spell, including remarkably scoring in all of his final seven appearances, the then 21 year old (now 22) Arsenal midfielder arriving at Newcastle United in a permanent £25m deal in August 2021.

Chris Wood

Newcastle United activating the Kiwi striker’s release clause, agreeing to pay £25m for the 30 year old in January 2022.

Thank you for voting, we will bring you the results of this poll in the very near future.

