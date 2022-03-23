Opinion

Which 10 Newcastle United players would you keep after this season ends? Vote now

That is the question we are asking today.

The question for Newcastle United fans, who are the ten players you would keep on the club’s books, when moving onwards (and hopefully upwards) once we get this current campaign to a (hopefully successful) conclusion?

Bottom line is, if you were allowed only ten Newcastle United players from the thirty tw0 options below, who are the twenty two you’d be least upset to see walk away permanently.

Leaving the key ten NUFC players to help take the club forward.

No right or wrong answers, just your opinion from as many Newcastle United fans as possible.

Really interested to see who the Newcastle supporters go for with their ten selections each.

Once we have counted up all the votes, we will bring you the results of this poll very soon.

Please pick your ten Newcastle United players now below.

(***The poll is now closed, please go HERE to see the results)

