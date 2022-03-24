Opinion

We asked fans ‘Which 10 Newcastle United players would you keep?’ Very interesting results

‘Which 10 Newcastle United players would you keep after this season ends?’

That was the question we were asking on Wednesday.

The question for Newcastle United fans was, who are the ten players you would keep on the club’s books, when moving onwards (and hopefully upwards) once we get this current campaign to a (hopefully successful) conclusion?

Bottom line is, if you were allowed only ten Newcastle United players from the thirty two options below, who would be the twenty two you’d be least upset to see walk away permanently.

Leaving the key ten NUFC players to help take the club forward.

No right or wrong answers, just the opinion from as many Newcastle United fans as possible.

It has proved really interesting to see who the Newcastle supporters have gone for with their collective ten selections each.

We have now counted up all the votes…

These are your ten Newcastle United players that you (collectively) would keep at the end of this season, with then the other 22 players, the percentage of fans voting for each of the 32 NUFC players rounded up / down to the nearest whole number:

98% Trippier

96% Joelinton

94% Guimaraes

90% Burn

89% Saint-Maximin

87% Targett

76% Schar

73% Wilson

67% Willock

64% Dubravka

(Then the other 22 who didn’t make the cut for top ten, Ryan Fraser unlucky to miss out despite just scraping a small majority of fans backing him)

51% Fraser

36% Elliot Anderson

28% Shelvey

11% Wood

8% Manquillo

5% Almiron

4% Sean Longstaff

4% Lascelles

4% Murphy

4% Fernandez

3% Hayden

2% Lewis

2% Dummett

2% Krafth

2% Woodman

1% Matty Longstaff

1% Ritchie

0% Clark

0% Darlow

0% Hendrick

0% Gayle

0% Gillespie

Many thanks to the thousands of you who voted.

