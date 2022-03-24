We asked fans ‘Which 10 Newcastle United players would you keep?’ Very interesting results
‘Which 10 Newcastle United players would you keep after this season ends?’
That was the question we were asking on Wednesday.
The question for Newcastle United fans was, who are the ten players you would keep on the club’s books, when moving onwards (and hopefully upwards) once we get this current campaign to a (hopefully successful) conclusion?
Bottom line is, if you were allowed only ten Newcastle United players from the thirty two options below, who would be the twenty two you’d be least upset to see walk away permanently.
Leaving the key ten NUFC players to help take the club forward.
No right or wrong answers, just the opinion from as many Newcastle United fans as possible.
It has proved really interesting to see who the Newcastle supporters have gone for with their collective ten selections each.
We have now counted up all the votes…
These are your ten Newcastle United players that you (collectively) would keep at the end of this season, with then the other 22 players, the percentage of fans voting for each of the 32 NUFC players rounded up / down to the nearest whole number:
98% Trippier
96% Joelinton
94% Guimaraes
90% Burn
89% Saint-Maximin
87% Targett
76% Schar
73% Wilson
67% Willock
64% Dubravka
(Then the other 22 who didn’t make the cut for top ten, Ryan Fraser unlucky to miss out despite just scraping a small majority of fans backing him)
51% Fraser
36% Elliot Anderson
28% Shelvey
11% Wood
8% Manquillo
5% Almiron
4% Sean Longstaff
4% Lascelles
4% Murphy
4% Fernandez
3% Hayden
2% Lewis
2% Dummett
2% Krafth
2% Woodman
1% Matty Longstaff
1% Ritchie
0% Clark
0% Darlow
0% Hendrick
0% Gayle
0% Gillespie
Many thanks to the thousands of you who voted.
