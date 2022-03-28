Opinion

We asked fans what would be your Newcastle United team if everybody fit? Interesting results

On Sunday, we asked ‘What would be your Newcastle United team if everybody fit, for a must win game?’

The question for Newcastle United fans, who are the eleven players you would entrust with a must win match, if all 25 members of the current NUFC first team official Premier League squad were fit and available?

We were really interested to find out who the Newcastle supporters would go for with their eleven selections each.

The Premier League season ends in 55 days time for Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Here’s hoping that the thirty eighth game of the season, against Burnley, doesn’t turn out to be a must win match.

So we asked you to pick your Newcastle United team from the twenty five players in the current official NUFC Premier League squad.

With all votes counted, here is your collective Newcastle United team as chosen by NUFC fans, the first eleven and then the other fourteen players, with the percentage vote for each of them (rounded up / down to the nearest whole number):

The Newcastle United team chosen by fans:

100% Dubravka

98% Targett

98% Burn

98% Trippier

97% Joelinton

96% Wilson

95% Schar

95% Guimaraes

92% Saint-Maximin

76% Fraser

61% Willock

The other 14 NUFC players:

54% Shelvey

20% Wood

4% Manquillo

4% Murphy

4% Fernandez

3% Almiron

2% Lascelles

1% Ritchie

0% Sean Longstaff

0% Darlow

0% Krafth

0% Dummett

0% Gayle

0% Gillespie

