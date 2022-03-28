We asked fans what would be your Newcastle United team if everybody fit? Interesting results
On Sunday, we asked ‘What would be your Newcastle United team if everybody fit, for a must win game?’
The question for Newcastle United fans, who are the eleven players you would entrust with a must win match, if all 25 members of the current NUFC first team official Premier League squad were fit and available?
We were really interested to find out who the Newcastle supporters would go for with their eleven selections each.
The Premier League season ends in 55 days time for Newcastle United at Turf Moor.
Here’s hoping that the thirty eighth game of the season, against Burnley, doesn’t turn out to be a must win match.
So we asked you to pick your Newcastle United team from the twenty five players in the current official NUFC Premier League squad.
With all votes counted, here is your collective Newcastle United team as chosen by NUFC fans, the first eleven and then the other fourteen players, with the percentage vote for each of them (rounded up / down to the nearest whole number):
The Newcastle United team chosen by fans:
100% Dubravka
98% Targett
98% Burn
98% Trippier
97% Joelinton
96% Wilson
95% Schar
95% Guimaraes
92% Saint-Maximin
76% Fraser
61% Willock
The other 14 NUFC players:
54% Shelvey
20% Wood
4% Manquillo
4% Murphy
4% Fernandez
3% Almiron
2% Lascelles
1% Ritchie
0% Sean Longstaff
0% Darlow
0% Krafth
0% Dummett
0% Gayle
0% Gillespie
