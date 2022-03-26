Opinion

We asked fans ‘How many points do Newcastle United need to be safe?’ Interesting results

On Friday the question we awere asking NUFC fans was: ‘How many more points do Newcastle United need to be safe from relegation?’

It is now approaching the business end of the relegation battle and in 57 days time (if not before), we will know the outcome.

Which three Premier League clubs are dropping down to the second tier?

This is how the Premier League table currently looks during this March international break:

As you can see, Newcastle United currently on 31 points, nine points clear of the drop zone, although second bottom Burnley are ten points behind NUFC but with two games in hand.

Eddie Howe and his team have nine Premier League matches (full list below) with 27 points to play for.

The question was then…How many more points do Newcastle United need to be safe from relegation?’ and these are the results (percentages rounded up / down to nearest whole number):

0% 0 more points

0% 1 more points

1% 2 more points

4% 3 more points

11% 4 more points

15% 5 more points

28% 6 more points

16% 7 more points

6% 8 more points

12% 9 more points

4% 10 more points

2% 11+ more points

The average number of points from everybody who voted was 6.3 points and this would put Newcastle United on 37 points.

Looking at how things currently stand with the bottom four, this is what they would need to get in their remaining games to equal that 37 points total that NUFC fans generally feel is what is needed to ensure safety:

Everton (currently 25 points) would need 12 points from their last 11 games.

Watford (currently 22 points) would need 15 points from their last 9 games.

Burnley (currently 21 points) would need 16 points from their last 11 games.

Norwich (currently 17 points) would need 20 points from their last 9 games.

The votes from NUFC fans show 88% of supporters going for somewhere between 4 and 9 points needed, which would see Newcastle United end the season with somewhere between 35 and 40 points.

The bottom three have only managed 13 wins between them from 85 matches, with 29 games (Burnley 11, Watford and Norwich 9 each) left to play between them, it would take some change of form / results for any of them to suddenly be winning half of their games and matching / bettering Newcastle, even if Eddie Howe and his team ended up getting only four more points for a 35 points total.

Whilst before fluking that win against Newcastle United in their last game, Everton had only won two of their last 20 Premier League matches.

Newcastle United upcoming confirmed matches:

Sunday 3 April 4.30pm – Tottenham away (Sky Sports)

Friday 8 April 8pm – Wolves home (Sky Sports)

Sunday 17 April 2.15pm – Leicester home (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 20 April 7.45pm – Crystal Palace home

Saturday 23 April 3pm – Norwich away

Saturday 30 April 12.30pm – Liverpool home (BT Sport)

Saturday 7 May – Man City away with final decision awaited on what day / time the TV people decide it will be played.

Sunday 15 May – Arsenal home with final decision awaited on what day / time the TV people decide it will be played.

Sunday 22 May 4pm – Burnley away (all PL games played at same time on last day of season, TV chiefs deciding late on which ones to show live)

