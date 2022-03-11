Videos

Watch brilliant Bruno Guimaraes winner here – Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 match highlights

It was well worth the wait, Bruno Guimaraes making his first start for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe naming the 24 year old Brazilian in his starting eleven to face Southampton, coming in surprisingly for Joelinton, who was ruled out through injury.

Bruno Guimaraes the only change to a side that gad been unchanged for three matches, facing a tough first start as Southampton had only won one home Premier League match all season.

A very entertaining match as both teams looked to attack at every opportunity and whilst Southampton may have had more (68%) possession, Newcastle United more than matched them when it came to goal threat and creating dangerous situations in the final third.

Martin Dubravka and Newcastle United conceded only their fourth goal in over eleven hours of football when Southampton got an overload in the NUFC penalty area, Dan Burn unlucky to deflect Armstrong’s close range header which gave the Newcastle keeper no chance.

If the Saints goal had a big element of luck about it, the Newcastle United goals that turned this match around were anything but lucky.

Chris Wood rewarded for all his usual running with a rare inch perfect quality cross, Jonjo Shelvey perfectly delivering the ball and Wood powering it past Fraser Forster, who didn’t even move.

If that goal was sweet, just wait until you see the Bruno Guimaraes winner below…

Eddie Howe’s work on the training ground working a treat, as yet again Dan Burn made a move around to beyond the back post to head across goal, this time Bruno Guimaraes facing away from goal, powering an exquisite backheel volley past the stunned Saints keeper.

What a full debut, what a goal!

Watch that brilliant Bruno Guimaraes goal and the Shelvey / Wood combo that got United back in the game, match highlights below.

Watching him score that, difficult to believe that it was ten months since his last league goal for Bruno Guimaraes.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 1 Newcastle 2 – Thursday 10 March 7.30pm

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Goals:

Southampton:

S Armstrong 25

Newcastle:

Wood 32, Guimaraes 52

Possession was Southampton 68% (65%) Newcastle 32% (35%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (7) Newcastle 8 (3)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (2) Newcastle 4 (1)

Corners were Southampton 12 (4) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Kevin Friend

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Manquillo 90+1), Schar, Burn, Targett, Willock, Shelvey, Guimaraes (Longstaff 67), Fraser (Almiron 85), Murphy, Wood

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Gayle, Lascelles, De Bolle, Ritchie

